BOZEMAN — The fourth-seeded and No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (10-1) host the unseeded and No. 9-ranked Weber State Wildcats (10-2) in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Pregame
Saturday marks the second time MSU has faced a team in the playoffs that it also played in the regular season. The first such occurrence happened in 1976 against North Dakota State. The Bobcats won both matchups and went on to capture the Division II national title.
MSU and Weber faced off at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 22, and MSU prevailed 43-38 in thrilling, bizarre fashion. The Bobcats played that rainy day without All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse, first-string strong safety Rylan Ortt, starting right guard Cole Sain and starting "H" wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. All four are dressed and expected to play big roles on Saturday.
It will be Ifanse's first on-field appearance since the FCS title game against NDSU in January. The senior from Bellevue, Washington, underwent knee surgery in March, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen. Ifanse needs 186 rushing yards to set MSU's individual career record.
The co-Big Sky-champion Bobcats are 288 yards short of the program record for team rushing yards in a single season. The current mark is 3,871, set in 2019.
Linebackers coach Bobby Daly will call the defensive plays for MSU. Defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza is serving a one-game suspension after being cited for a DUI.
Whoever wins the battle of 'cats will face the winner of Saturday's second-round game between fifth-seeded William & Mary and unseeded Gardner-Webb. If MSU wins, it will play at home next week no matter what else happens.
Last week, Weber State built a 24-0 lead and held off a late surge from North Dakota to earn a 38-31 first-round victory in Ogden, Utah. The Bobcats received a bye, as is the case for all eight seeded FCS playoff teams.
MSU has won a program-best 18 straight games at Bobcat Stadium. That's also the FCS' longest active home winning streak.
The Bobcats are 6 1/2-point favorites to win Saturday's game, which can be streamed ESPN+ and heard on the Bobcat Radio Network, the Varsity Network and msubobcats.com. It is not being televised.
First quarter
Weber opened the scoring with a 39-yard field goal from Kyle Thompson at the 11-minute, 21-second mark. One play earlier, Ortt deflected a pass that went high into the air, and he nearly came down with it for an interception.
MSU drove down the field on its following drive and scored a touchdown on a 2-yard rush from Chambers with 7:30 left in the quarter. It was the Wyoming transfer's 18th rushing TD of the season.
Ifanse entered on the second play of the drive and rushed twice for 20 yards, with a bruising 18-yard run on his second carry. Starting QB Tommy Mellott had 35 yards on two carries during the 8-play, 75-yard drive.
SCORE: Montana State 7, Weber State 3
Second quarter
Blake Glessner made a 36-yard field goal with 14:34 on the clock to give the Bobcats a 10-3 lead. It was the sophomore's 17th make on 22 tries this season and his eighth straight successful field goal. His last miss was against Weber on Oct. 22.
Weber tied it up on a 15-yard TD pass from Bronson Barron to Ty MacPherson at the 9:32 mark.
With about four minutes left, Mellott fumbled on a fake handoff to Ifanse but jumped back on it at the Weber 17-yard line to keep the drive going.
MSU went back ahead, 13-10, on a 33-yard field goal from Glessner with 2:47 left in the half.
Glessner made a 31-yard field goal as time expired.
The Bobcats finished the half with 247 total yards (194 rushing), and the Wildcats had 144 (70 rushing). Neither team committed a turnover, and an MSU false start was the only penalty.
Mellott was 8 of 13 for 53 yards and rushed 11 times for 81 yards. Ifanse had 44 yards on four carries.
SCORE: Montana State 16, Weber State 10
Third quarter
Glessner made his fourth field goal of the day at the 9:50 mark to put MSU ahead 19-10.
The Bobcats went ahead 26-10 with 2:36 on the clock on an 28-yard pass from Chambers to Derryk Snell.
SCORE: Montana State 26, Weber State 10
Fourth quarter
The lead increased to 23 points after a 47-yard TD pass from Chambers to Willie Patterson with 14:10 left on a double reverse. It increased Chambers' quarterback rating on the day to 745.
One play an interception from Danny Uluilakepa, Ifanse rushed for 24-yard gain. That play broke MSU's single-season rushing record.
Glessner missed a 49-yard field goal to cap that drive.
With 9:34 left, Weber scored on a 31-yard TD pass to Jon Christensen from Kylan Weisser, who replaced an injured Barron in the third quarter. The Wildcats also converted their two-point try to cut their deficit to 33-18.
Weber made it a one-score game (33-25) about five minutes later on an 8-yard TD pass from Weiser to Hayden Meacham.
MSU ran out the clock on the following drive to advance to the FCS quarterfinals for the third straight season. The Bobcats will host William & Mary next week.
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 33, Weber State 25
