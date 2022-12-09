BOZEMAN — The fourth-seeded and No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (11-1) host the fifth-seeded and No. 6-ranked William & Mary Tribe (11-1) in the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Pregame

This is MSU's first game since the death of Sonny Holland, who passed away after MSU's 33-25 second-round win over Weber State last Saturday. The man known as "The Greatest Bobcat" and "The Chief" won MSU's first national title as a player in 1956 and guided the Bobcats to the 1976 Division II title as head coach. He was 84.

As they do before every home game, MSU's players and coaches tapped Holland's statue before entering Bobcat Stadium at the end of their "Bobcat Prowl." This time, MSU's captains — RJ Fitzgerald, Tommy Mellott, Ty Okada and Callahan O'Reilly — gave bouquets of flowers to Holland's daughters — Jody Delaney, Wendy Rivers and Heidi Vinje — after the statue tap.

Montana State football players and coaches tap the statue of Bobcat legend Sonny Holland, who died on Dec. 3, before their FCS quarterfinal game against William & Mary on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

Another MSU pregame tradition is for a former Bobcat to hand the Montana flag to a current Bobcat who's from Montana. On Friday, Paul Dennehy handed it off to Mellott. Both are Butte natives who have played quarterback for the Cats. Dennehy played for Holland and started at QB for the 1976 team.

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the semifinals next weekend, facing the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal clash between top-seeded South Dakota State and eighth-seeded Holy Cross in the semifinals. SDSU will host MSU/William & Mary if it wins, while Holy Cross will travel to Bozeman or Williamsburg, Virginia, if it prevails.

The Tribe arrived in Bozeman, which sits nearly 5,000 feet higher than Williamsburg, on Wednesday. They captured their sixth CAA conference title this season and are on an eight-game winning streak.

MSU has won its last nine games and is on a 19-game home winning streak. The Cats are 9 1/2-point favorites (up from 7 1/2) to improve both streaks.

First quarter

MSU forced William & Mary to go three and out on the opening drive. The Cats were called for holding on the subsequent punt, placing the ball at their 20-yard line. They also went three and out.

Both teams went three and out on their second drives as well.

MSU opened the scoring at the 3:40 mark with a 30-yard field goal from Blake Glessner.

As the quarter ended, Mellott rushed left for a 22-yard touchdown, his 10th rushing TD of the season.

SCORE: Montana State 10, William & Mary 0

Second quarter

Isaiah Ifanse made it 17-0 with a 68-yard rushing TD at the 12:56 mark. The run increased his career rushing total to 3,690 yards, a new MSU record. The previous career rushing yardage record holder was Ryan Johnson, who finished with 3,646 yards.

A Mellott interception with 6:43 left was negated by a pass interference penalty on the Tribe. Two plays later, Mellott scored from eight yards out to make the score 24-0.

On the following drive, MSU cornerback Simeon Woodard picked off a Darius Wilson pass and returned it 30 yards to the Tribe's 44-yard line. It was Woodard's first interception of the season.

Glessner drilled a 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left in the half. It's the longest field goal in MSU playoff history, breaking the previous record of 48 yards.

Friday's game marked the first time MSU has held an opponent scoreless in the first half this season (Oct. 9, 2021, at home against Cal Poly was the last time MSU accomplished that feat). The Cats out-gained the Tribe 291-59 in total yards and 219-43 on the ground.

SCORE: Montana State 27, William & Mary 0

Third quarter

MSU's Marqui Johnson opened the half with an 87-yard kickoff return. One play later, Ifanse rushed 9 yards for his second TD of the game and the season.

Mellott's third TD of the game, a 1-yard run at the 11:41 mark, made it 41-0.

