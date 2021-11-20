Live coverage as the No. 3 Bobcats are visiting the No. 7 Grizzlies for the 120th edition of the Brawl of the Wild Nov. 20, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
PREGAME: The Great Divide Trophy has resided in Bozeman for the past five years. Whether it makes the trip back remains to be seen.
Montana State has won the last four Brawls, and last year's Cat-Griz was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The No. 3-ranked Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) and the No. 7 Grizzlies (8-2, 5-2) have sewn up Football Championship Subdivision playoff berths. What remains uncertain is which seeds they'll get, if any, and who they will play in the first round. A win for MSU would guarantee at least a share of the Big Sky title for the first time since 2012. The Cats are tied with Sacramento State for the conference lead.
MSU is going for its 10th straight win since a 19-16 season-opening loss at FBS Wyoming, while UM is trying to extend its winning streak to five games since a 28-21 home loss to Sac State.
The Griz haven't defeated the Cats since a 54-34 victory in 2015 at Bobcat Stadium.
FIRST QUARTER: On the second play from scrimmage, UM's Cam Humphrey completed a 74-yard touchdown pass to Junior Bergen, a true freshman who graduated from Billings Senior. Bergen initially signed with the Cats out of high school.
On its first drive, MSU gained a first down on a pass from Matthew McKay to Lance McCutcheon but punted after McKay couldn't connect with McCutcheon on another third down try.
Sacks from Amandre Williams and Daniel Hardy forced the Griz to punt, and the Cats drove into the red zone. The drive stalled after back-to-back false start penalties and a sack, leading to a 35-yard field goal from Blake Glessner with 4:49 left in the quarter to cut the deficit to 7-3.
The Griz answered with a field goal of their own, a 42-yarder from Kevin Macias at the 2:38 mark.
SCORE: Montana 10, Montana State 3
SECOND QUARTER: UM was in MSU territory to begin the quarter, and Humphrey scrambled for a gain that looked like it would gain a first down, but he slid three yards short of the marker, at MSU's 29. Two plays later, Troy Andersen sacked Humphrey on a blitz up the middle. No Grizzly touched Andersen before he got to Humphrey.
Macias made his second field goal with 2:00 left in the quarter to put the Griz up 13-3, and he made a 40-yarder with 12 seconds left.
UM out-gained MSU 236-88 in the half. Humphrey went 11 of 17 for 213 yards, the TD and one interception (to Jeffrey Manning Jr.). Bergen had two catches for 82 yards. The Griz rushed for 23 yards on 20 attempts.
McKay was 4 of 10 for 23 yards, and he rushed for 31 yards on three carries, including a 30-yard run to set up the field goal. Isaiah Ifanse, who missed the second half of last week's 20-13 win over Idaho, rushed for 17 yards on eight carries.
Before Saturday, the Cats' largest deficit in any of their first 10 games was seven points.
SCORE: Montana 16, Montana State 3
THIRD QUARTER: Kevin Macias made his fourth field goal of the game with 11:32 left in the quarter to put UM ahead 19-3. It was from 50 yards, the longest made field goal of Macias' career.
With about eight minutes left in the quarter, MSU's Simeon Woodard grabbed an interception at UM's 48, but the play was negated because of an offsides penalty against the Cats. UM's Brian Buschini punted to MSU's 7 five plays later.
Andersen intercepted a Humphrey pass at UM's 31 with 3:31 left in the quarter, but MSU's offense stalled again. The Cats lined up for a field goal and tried a fake, with holder Bryce Leighton tossing back to Peyton Hanser. Jace Lewis blocked the toss to force a fumble, which Justin Ford picked up and returned 56 yards for a touchdown to increase UM's lead to 23 points.
SCORE: Montana 26, Montana State 3
FOURTH QUARTER: MSU got the ball into UM territory early in the quarter, but McKay was sacked by Marcus Welnel on fourth down with 10:35 left.
The Griz got a couple first downs on the following drive and scored again on Macias' fifth field goal, a 37-yarder at the 6:26 mark to make the score 29-3.
MSU scored its only TD with 48 seconds left on a 20-yard pass from McKay to Nate Stewart.
FINAL SCORE: Montana 29, Montana State 10
