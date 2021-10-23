Live coverage as the Montana State Bobcats host Idaho State for a Big Sky game at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

PREGAME: Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) moved up another spot this week to No. 8 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The last time the Bobcats faced Idaho State, in 2018, they fell 24-17 in Pocatello, Idaho.

The Bobcats won 13-7 at then-No. 19 Weber State last week for their sixth straight win after losing 19-16 at FBS Wyoming in their season opener. MSU, No. 2 Eastern Washington (4-0) and No. 19 Sacramento State (3-0) are the only teams still undefeated in Big Sky play. MSU, which has a bye next week, will play at EWU on Nov. 6.

The Bobcats are heavy favorites to beat ISU, with a spread ranging from 23 1/2 to 24 1/2 points.

FIRST QUARTER: Each team forced a fumble in the opening quarter. On ISU's first drive, MSU's Troy Andersen and Ty Okada forced Raiden Hunter to fumble, and Amandre Williams recovered in MSU territory. Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay gave the ball right back on the next drive, coughing it up around ISU's 30-yard line.

ISU scored the only points of the quarter on the following drive. David Allish kicked a 44-yard field goal with 2:39 on the clock.

It was the first time MSU has been held scoreless through one quarter all season.

SCORE: Idaho State 3, Montana State 0

SECOND QUARTER: The Bobcats got on the board with a 54-yard field goal from Blake Glessner with 14:48 left in the half. The kick broke Glessner's previous MSU freshman record of 53 yards, booted in the season opener at Wyoming. The 54-yarder is the sixth-longest field goal in program history.

Isaiah Ifanse scored the first touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run with 6:30 left in the quarter to put MSU ahead 10-3. It was Ifanse's seventh rushing TD of the season and eighth total.

SCORE: Montana State 10, Idaho State 3

THIRD QUARTER: ISU scored its first TD of the game overturned with 7:28 left in the quarter. A tipped pass from Hunter Hays was caught by Jalen Henderson in the back of the end zone. It looked like Henderson might have gained control right before sliding out of bounds, but the replay review ruled the pass incomplete, and the Bengals settled for a 24-yard field goal from Allish with 7:28 left in the quarter.

MSU went back ahead by seven points with a 29-yard field goal from Glessner at the 3:33 mark. Four plays earlier, Ifanse broke a couple tackles and rushed 59 yards, but MSU's offense stalled.

SCORE: Montana State 13, Idaho State 6

FOURTH QUARTER: On the first play of the fourth, McKay completed a 27-yard pass to Lance McCutcheon to put MSU up 20-6. It was their fifth TD connection of the season.

An Amandre Williams sack forced an ISU punt. On the following drive, McKay threw for his second TD of the game and quarter, finding Willie Patterson for a 65-yarder with 12:55 left to put the Bobcats up 27-6.

Allish kicked a 39-yard field goal with 6:22 left to cut ISU's deficit to 27-9.

FINAL SCORE: Montana State 27, Idaho State 9