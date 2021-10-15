Live coverage as the Montana State Bobcats visit No. 19 Weber State for a Big Sky game at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah Oct. 15, 2021.
PREGAME: The Bobcats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) moved up one spot this week to No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Wildcats (2-3, 1-1) are ranked 19th.
Weber State has beaten MSU three straight times, including a 34-24 win at Stewart Stadium in 2018, the last time both teams faced each other. The Wildcats are coming off a bye and would be in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs if the lose on Saturday.
WSU is a 1 1/2-point favorite, the first time MSU has been an underdog this season since its opener at Wyoming. The Bobcats lost that game 19-16.
FIRST QUARTER: Weber State opened the game with an impressive 10-play, 97-yard drive that was capped by a 9-yard touchdown run from Josh Davis with 10:38 left in the quarter.
First drive ✅ TD ✅ @weberstatefb goes up 7-0 on Montana State! 👀 #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/Y7QK8N2ibm— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 16, 2021
The Bobcats went three-and-out on their first drive, but they forced a punt and drove 78 yards on 11 plays to tie the game. Matthew McKay scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on fourth down and goal with 1:53 left in the quarter.
ALL TIED UP! 😱@MSUBobcats_FB sneaks it in for the score!#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/2fbqFGraQM— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 16, 2021
SCORE: Montana State 7, Weber State 7
SECOND QUARTER: Both defenses held the opposing offenses scoreless in the quarter. WSU had the best scoring chance when it got to MSU's 30-yard line early in the quarter, but a deep pass on fourth and 2 fell incomplete.
McKay completed 7 of 9 passes for 41 yards and no turnovers in the half, while MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse had 44 yards on 11 carries, Elijah Elliott had 31 yards on four rushes and Tommy Mellott added a 20-yard run to set up the Bobcats' lone score.
MSU's Lance McCutcheon caught two passes for 20 yards, and Daniel Hardy had a sack.
SCORE: Montana State 7, Weber State 7
THIRD QUARTER: Hardy recorded his second sack early in the third and forced a fumble with about 10 minutes left on the clock. The first turnover of the game led to a 46-yard field goal from Blake Glessner to put MSU ahead for the first time in the game, 10-7 with at the 7:42 mark.
That @MSUBobcats_FB defense has been TOUGH!— Big Sky Football (@BigSkyFB) October 16, 2021
📺 @ESPNU #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/lMGUWIif4Q
This guy is all over the place!— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 16, 2021
Hardy strips the ball and the Bobcat defense forces the turnover!
🎥 https://t.co/V4hkBZQJ3E pic.twitter.com/t9eJDQSU8Y
WSU lost a fumble again on the first play of its next drive, giving the Bobcats the ball at WSU's 33-yard line. MSU got one first down on the ensuing drive but settled for another Glessner field goal, this one from 32 yards out with 3:50 left in the quarter to make the score 13-7.
SCORE: Montana State 13, Weber State 7
FOURTH QUARTER: Defense continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, with several three-and-outs and multiple failed fourth-down conversions. MSU didn't get a first down in the entire quarter, until McKay rushed for one on the final drive to seal the win.
No drive for either team lasted longer than six plays in the second half. Hardy continued to dominate, finishing with three total sacks (two solo, two assisted) and eight tackles.
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 13, Weber State 7
