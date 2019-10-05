Live coverage from San Luis Obispo, California, as No. 6 Montana State Bobcats visit Cal Poly, October 5, 2019.
PREGAME: Montana State has climbed to No. 6 in the STATS Top 25 FCS poll, it's highest ranking in six seasons. The Bobcats (4-1, 1-0) visit Cal Poly (2-2, 1-0) looking for their fifth consecutive victory.
MSU is coming off a 49-31 home victory over Northern Arizona, a game in which it trailed 21-0 in the first half. Bobcats RB Isaiah Ifanse is available to play today, MSU announced before the game. Ifanse has been out with a lower body injury since the first half of their Week 2 game against Southeast Missouri. WR Coy Steel, injured last week vs. NAU, will not play.
Cal Poly survived 24-21 on the road last week at Southern Utah, but lost quarterback Jalen Hamler in the second half. Hamler practiced Thursday, according to Cal Poly, and is listed No. 1 on the pregame depth chart today.
Check here throughout the game for updates.
FIRST QUARTER: Montana State gets the ball first but is forced to punt after stalling near midfield. Jered Padmos pinns Cal Poly on its own 6-yard line, but the Mustangs meticulously drive into MSU territory.
The Mustangs face third-and-16 after a chop block penalty, but Hamler hits J.J. Koski in the end zone for a diving, 26-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 advantage. The Bobcats get the ball back and move past midfield after a late-hit call on Cal Poly, and that's the end of a quick first quarter. SCORE: Cal Poly 7, Montana State 0
SECOND QUARTER: MSU coach Jeff Choate faces his first tough decision facing a fourth-and-5 at the 10-yard line and decides to go for it. QB Tucker Rovig finds Kevin Kassis in the corner of the end zone for a difficult catch to tie the game 7-7 with 13:04 left in the quarter.
The Bobcats' defense gets off the field on Cal Poly's next possession forcing a punt after an incomplete pass on third and long. The Mustangs are called for pass interference on a deep ball to Travis Jonsen, then a catch and run by Kassis sets MSU up inside the 10. The Bobcats face a fourth-and-goal and go for it, resulting in a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Rovig and a 14-7 lead for the Bobcats. HALFTIME SCORE: Montana State 14, Cal Poly 7
THIRD QUARTER: MSU's defense think it has a takeaway as Hamler fumbles and Jason Scrempos recovers, but it is reversed upon review. After that, a 31-yard run by Drew Hernandez sets Cal Poly up deep in MSU territory. But an errant pitch by Hamler on third down leads to a missed 32-yard field goal attempt by Colton Theaker and MSU escapes with no damage done.
Later in the quarter, Jahque Alleyne makes his first big impact of the game, returning a punt 38 yards to the Cal Poly 40. Alleyne had to sit out the first half while serving a suspension for a targeting call he incurred last week against NAU. That led to a 4-yard touchdown run by Logan Jones (after two sizable runs by Ifanse) and a two-score lead for MSU.
MSU defense stops Cal Poly again, and Jonsen makes consecutive big plays — first, a 51-yard catch and run on a quick pass from Rovig and then a 13-yard run out of the wildcat formation to score the Bobcats' fourth touchdown of night. SCORE: Montana State 28, Cal Poly 7
FOURTH QUARTER: Cal Poly gets on the board again as Hamler delivers a 31-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Harrison to pull within 28-14. Then the Mustangs defense gets a stop.
