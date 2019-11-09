Live coverage as the No. 12 Montana State Bobcats face Northern Colorado on November 9, 2019, at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado.
PREGAME: Montana State looks to stay in the win column today as it faces Big Sky Conference foe Northern Colorado. No. 12-ranked MSU (6-3, 3-2 Big Sky) is coming off a 42-7 victory over Southern Utah last week at home.
UNC (2-7, 2-3) defeated Idaho State 26-20 last week at home.
The Bobcats have won eight in a row in their series with the Bears, but the games played at Nottingham have been competitive in recent years. MSU won its two most recent games here by a combined total of 10 points.
On the injury front, Bobcats RB Isaiah Ifanse did not make the trip. Logan Jones is expected to start today. Meanwhile, WR Willie Patterson is expected to return to the lineup. Patterson was injured in MSU's Week 2 win over Southeast Missouri.
Travis Jonsen, though he warmed up in pre-game, has been classified as a game-time decision.
FIRST QUARTER: The Bobcats' defense gives up a first down but later forces a UNC punt on the game's first possession. Troy Andersen takes the first two snaps at QB on offense before giving way to Tucker Rovig. MSU moves into Bears territory after a 39-yard sweep by Tyrone Marshall. The Bobcats punch it in with a 2-yard Tebow-style lob pass from Andersen to defensive lineman Jason Scrempos to go ahead 7-0.
MSU's defense forces another punt on UNC's next series and takes over near midfield following a punt. Later, a Rovig pass is tipped at the line and intercepted by Brooks Talkington, who returns it 10 yards for a UNC touchdown to tie the game.
Lane Sumner runs 33 yards on an option pitch from Andersen on the Bobcats' next possession, setting MSU up in Bears territory. SCORE: Montana State 7, Northern Colorado 7
SECOND QUARTER: The Bobcats get their second TD as Rovig fires a pass that is again tipped by the defense but finds its way into the hands of tight end Derryk Snell in the end zone for an 8-yard score and a 14-7 MSU lead. Tristan Bailey tacks on a 44-yard field goal to put the Bobcats ahead 17-7 with 8:11 on the clock.
Coy Steel sets MSU up with good field position with a 28-yard punt return. Andersen then runs in for an 11-yard touchdown to make the score 24-7. It is Andersen's 32nd career rushing TD. SCORE: Montana State 24, Northern Colorado 7
THIRD QUARTER: Logan Jones busts off a 57-yard run to open the third quarter, which leads to Jones scoring a 1-yard TD on a pitch from Rovig and MSU extends its lead to 31-7. Later, the Bobcats fake a punt and LB Callahan O'Reilly rumbles 73 yards for a touchdown and a 38-7 advantage.
UNC's offense moves into Bobcat territory but is stopped on fourth down, so MSU takes over again with the ball on its own 21. Later, JoJo Henderson intercepts Knipp on a deflection, and Casey Bauman comes into the game at QB for the Bobcats. SCORE: Montana State 38, Northern Colorado 7
FOURTH QUARTER: Bauman drives MSU 73 yards for another touchdown, which is scored by Lane Sumner on a 16-yard run. Northern Colorado's offense produces its first points of the day on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Knipp to Noah Sol. The Bobcats drive down to UNC's goal line on their next possession but are stopped on downs.
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 45, Northern Colorado 14
