Live coverage from Lubbock, Texas as Montana State visits Texas Tech in 2019 season opener Aug. 31, 2019:
Pregame: Montana State opens its season today on the road against Big 12 foe Texas Tech. It's the first game of Jeff Choate's fourth season as coach at MSU. The Bobcats will start redshirt freshman Casey Bauman at quarterback. It will be Bauman's first career start.
Texas Tech is beginning a new era under first-year coach Matt Wells, who was hired away from Utah State, where he coached the Aggies to five bowl appearances. Sophomore Alan Bowman is expected to start at quarterback for the Red Raiders. Bowman threw for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games last year before suffering a collapsed lung.
A couple pregame injury notes for the Bobcats: Wideout Travis Jonsen is a game-time decision. As is defensive back Ty Okada. Cornerback Greg Filer is out and did not make the trip, and is listed as "week to week."
First quarter: The Bobcats ran three times on the opening series, once with QB Casey Bauman and twice with RB Isaiah Ifanse, but went three and out. Texas Tech got the ball and quickly marched 85 yards in 3:24, using fast tempo and a series of quick passes on the outside. QB Alan Bowman went 8 for 8 for 76 yards and a 5-yard TD to McLane Mannix to cap the drive.
Bauman completed his first pass on MSU’s next possession, a 4-yarder to wideout Kevin Kassis, but the offense went three and out again. The Red Raiders took the ball and scored on their ensuing drive, as running back RaRodorick Thompson punched it in from 1-yard away to make it 14-0.
Tucker Rovig came in to play QB during the Bobcats’ third series. He completed a short pass to Lance McCutcheon but MSU was again forced to punt. Bauman later returned.
Second quarter: Montana State got the day’s first defensive takeaway as Texas Tech wideout Xavier White fumbled on the 1-yard line after a 35-yard gain. MSU safety Jahque Alleyne recovered the ball in the end zone. The Bobcats got their first first down on a fake punt, as Callahan O’Reilly ran 7 yards to move the sticks.
MSU’s first big play came later in that possession as Bauman hooked up with receiver Kevin Kassis for 35 yards down the sideline. Two plays later Bauman found Coy Steel for 31 yards down the seam for the Bobcats’ first touchdown of the day to make the score 14-7. But it didn’t take the Red Raiders long to answer. Two plays later, running back Armand Shyne ran up the middle for a 69-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 with 9:13 left before halftime.
The teams traded punts, but the Red Raiders capitalized on prime field position late in the quarter to extend the lead again. A Bowman screen pass to Thompson netted 23 yards, and then Thompson scored again from 3 yards to put Texas Tech ahead 28-7, which is where things stood at intermission.
Third quarter: Texas Tech began the second half with another effective drive, but it stalled in the red zone after consecutive false-start penalties. But the Red Raiders added three points on a 30-yard field goal by Trey Wolff for the only points of what was a relatively quiet 15 minutes.
Fourth quarter: The Red Raiders scored early in the quarter on a 45-yard pass from Bowman to Xavier White, who slipped a tackle on the way to the end zone. That put Texas Tech ahead 38-7 with 13:13 remaining. The Bobcats hit a big play on their ensuing drive with a little razzle dazzle, a 31-yard pass to fellow wideout Willie Patterson that put MSU on Texas Tech's 21 yard line. That led to a 37-yard field goal by Tristan Bailey that made it 38-10.
Bowman, continuing his stellar day, ran untouched on a play-fake to score another Red Raider TD with 5:23 remaining. It was a 15-play, 81-yard drive that lasted 5:25 and gave Texas Tech a 45-10 advantage.
FINAL SCORE: Texas Tech 45, Montana State 10
