Live coverage as the No. 10 Montana State Bobcats face UC Davis on November 16, 2019.
PREGAME: Montana State faces a stiff test today as it takes on UC Davis on the road in a crucial Big Sky Conference matchup.
With a victory, the No. 10-ranked Bobcats (7-3, 4-2) would likely clinch a postseason berth ahead of next week's rivalry contest against Montana in Bozeman. UC Davis is also still in the playoff conversation, but needs to win today to remain in the hunt.
On the pregame injury front, MSU linebacker Michael Jobman is expected to play today for the first time since Week 4 against Norfolk State. Running back Isaiah Ifanse has made the trip, though it wasn't immediately known in pregame what his availability would be.
The Bobcats are seeking their third consecutive victory and are looking to run their record to 10-3 in November games under coach Jeff Choate. Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
FIRST QUARTER: UC Davis wins the toss and elects to receive, and QB Jake Maier moves the Aggies into the red zone (thanks in part to a personal foul penalty called on linebacker Josh Hill for an illegal blindside hit). But the Bobcats' defense gets off the field unscathed as Maier misfires on a fourth-and-goal play-action pass on the goal line. MSU QB Tucker Rovig finds receiver Kevin Kassis with a 48-yard pass, but nothing comes of that possession.
The teams trade possessions and the Bobcats make their way toward midfield with 3:00 remaining in the quarter as running back Logan Jones gets the bulk of the carries. Rovig then hits a wide-open Travis Jonsen with a 47-yard pass, and then Troy Andersen runs it in from the 5-yard line to put the Bobcats up 7-0.
With a 33-yard pass to Darius Livingston on the final play of the quarter, Maier becomes UC Davis' all-time leader in passing yards. The Aggies moved inside MSU's 10 with that play. SCORE: Montana State 7, UC Davis 0
SECOND QUARTER: The Aggies fail to score a TD on that possession, instead settling for a 23-yard field goal by Max O'Rourke to cut into MSU's lead and make the score 7-3. The Bobcats punt on their next drive, and Davis moves to Montana State's 20. Aggies RB Ulonzo Gilliam caps it with a 4-yard touchdown to put UC Davis ahead 10-7 with 7:40 on the clock.
The Aggies get the ball back and quickly move inside the red zone again. O'Rourke's 24-yard field goal is blocked by Jason Scrempos and MSU gets off the field again with strong red-zone defense. A couple plays later, Jonsen races 75 yards for a touchdown on a broken play to put the Bobcats back up 14-10.
On the Aggies' next possession, Gilliam runs 47 yards to midfield, but Maier is then intercepted by Brayden Konkol with 19 seconds left. A deep ball from Rovig to Kassis sets MSU up at the 8, but rather than spike the ball to kill the clock with 3 seconds left the Bobcats try to rush their kicking team out for a field goal attempt. Time runs out, though, before they can snap it and the half ends with a missed opportunity. SCORE: Montana State 14, UC Davis 10
THIRD QUARTER: The third quarter is uneventful until Gilliam scores on a shifty 18-yard run with 4:54 remaining. That score puts the Aggies back in the lead of this seesawing game, 17-14. Gilliam is now up to 133 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.
Logan Jones has a nice return on the ensuing kickoff for MSU, but upon review the officials rule that Jones' knee is down on the 5-yard line as he goes down to field what is a bouncing ball. The Bobcats later must punt. MSU's defense steps up again by stopping UC Davis on 4th and short to get the ball back on the Aggies' 35. SCORE: UC Davis 17, Montana State 14
FOURTH QUARTER: Facing a third-and-19 play, Andersen runs 13 yards on a QB draw to set up a 37-yard field goal by Tristan Bailey to tie the game 17-17 with 12:20 to go. The Bobcats get off the field on UC Davis' next possession, with help from an offensive holding penalty, and take over on their own 40.
Andersen then busts a 35-yard run into UC Davis territory. Isaiah Ifanse then runs 11 yards to the 4-yard line. Ifanse then punches it in the end zone and the MSU takes the lead back at 24-17. The MSU defense forces another punt and takes the ball to the UC Davis 24, highlighted by runs from Ifanse and Jonsen, with 4:25 remaining. That leads to a 41-yard field goal by Tristan Bailey to make it a 27-17 game and that's how things ended.
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 27, UC Davis 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.