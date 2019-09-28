Live coverage from Bobcat Stadium as Montana State hosts Northern Arizona, September 28, 2019, to open Big Sky Conference play.
PREGAME: No. 7 Montana State (3-1) begins Big Sky Conference play today as it hosts Northern Arizona (2-2) at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC/FOX Montana stations (and SWX in the Billings area).
The Bobcats are coming off a 56-21 victory over Norfolk State in their final nonconference game last week. The running game produced 449 yards, and Tucker Rovig, making his first start of the year at quarterback, threw for 221 yards and four TDs.
Northern Arizona is led by veteran quarterback Case Cookus, who is averaging 344.2 passing yards per game, second-best among Big Sky passers. Cookus has thrown for 12 touchdowns in four games.
NAU running back Joe Logan has hurt the Bobcats in the past, having rushed for 289 yards and four TDs in two career games against NAU. Logan has been a much bigger threat as a passer out of the backfield this season, with a team-high five touchdown catches.
Before the game, MSU announced that running back Isaiah Ifanse is "doubtful" to play, though fellow RB Logan Jones could play. Troy Andersen is expected to start at linebacker and could have a role on offense.
FIRST QUARTER: Both teams go three-and-out on offense to start the game. NAU QB Case Cookus misfires on his first two pass attempts. A long run by Travis Jonsen moves the sticks for the Bobcats on their next drive, but they again have to punt. On the first play of MSU's next possession, QB Tucker Rovig is hurried and floats a pass toward Logan Jones but it's picked of by NAU's Taylor Powell and returned 29 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 lead for the Lumberjacks with 7:29 on the clock.
Cookus heats up on NAU's next possession and the Lumberjacks march deep into Bobcat territory. RB Joe Logan then scores on a 3-yard run to make it 14-0. It is Logan's fifth career TD in three games against MSU. Cookus goes 4 for 4 on that drive. SCORE: Northern Arizona 14, Montana State 0
SECOND QUARTER: The Bobcats' offense turns the ball over for the second time as Jones, working for yards after first contact, spins and is stripped. The play is reviewed but the call stands. After a fourth-down conversion, Cookus drops a pass to Hendrix Johnson for a 23-yard TD and suddenly its 21-0 Lumberjacks.
MSU punter Jered Padmos does the job of helping control field position and it pays off for the Bobcats as Jahque Alleyne returns an NAU punt 23 yards inside the 15. One play later the Bobcats are in the end zone for the first time on a 14-yard run by Travis Jonsen. MSU's defense forces another punt and immediately scores on a 49-yard pass from Rovig to Coy Steel to trim the deficit to 21-14.
Northern Arizona answers quickly on its ensuing possession, as Stacy Chukwumezie scores on a receiver handoff with 31 seconds before halftime to again make it a two-possession game. A 37-yard run by Nate Stinson earlier in the possession proved to be a key play. HALFTIME: Northern Arizona 28, Montana State 14
THIRD QUARTER: MSU's defense gets off the field on the first series of the second half, but Alleyne muffs the ensuing punt and NAU recovers in Bobcat territory. That leads to a 46-yard field goal by Luis Aguilar into the wind, which gives the Lumberjacks a 31-14 advantage.
A 34-yard run by Lane Sumner sets the Bobcats up at the NAU 4-yard line. Sumner fumbles on the following play but Rovig lands on it in the end zone for an MSU touchdown, which makes it 31-21. SCORE: Northern Arizona 31, Montana State 21
FOURTH QUARTER: Troy Andersen moves the chains for MSU on fourth-and-1, and Andersen later scores on a 2-yard run up the middle to make the score 31-28 with 11:42 to go. Northern Arizona is forced to punt for the fifth time in the second half, and a 29-yard run by Andersen (and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on NAU) moves the Bobcats into NAU territory. Shane Perry then rushes for 19 yards to the 10, and Jonsen then takes it in from 3 yards to give MSU its first lead of the game at 35-31 with 7:59 on the clock.
NAU's Nate Stinson fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Bobcats recovered, and Shane Perry was in the end zone a couple plays later to make it a 42-31 game. Cookus is hit by MSU safety Brayden Konkol and the ball is intercepted by Amandre Williams to give the Bobcats the ball back with 6:59 remaining. Perry then scored again from five yards to put the game away.
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 49, Northern Arizona 31
