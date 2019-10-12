Live coverage from Bobcat Stadium on homecoming as the No. 6 Montana State Bobcats host Sacramento State, Oct. 12, 2019:
PREGAME: The Bobcats (5-1, 2-0 Big Sky) look to keep their winning streak intact today as they host Sacramento State (3-2, 1-0) in a key conference matchup in Bozeman.
MSU is coming off a 34-28 overtime victory last week at Cal Poly. Travis Jonsen scored the winning touchdown on a 9-yard run in overtime. It was the Bobcats' fifth consecutive victory. At No. 6, MSU is carrying its highest ranking since the 2013 season.
It was announced before the game that MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse is "doubtful" to play, although he is in uniform.
Sacramento State, led by veteran quarterback Kevin Thomson, averages better than 40 points per game, which ranks No. 2 in the conference. Defensively, the Hornets are limiting opponents to fewer than 20 points per game. Offensive-minded head coach Troy Taylor, formerly a play-caller at Eastern Washington and Utah of the Pac-12, is in his first season at Sac State.
Keep it here for updates throughout today's contest:
FIRST QUARTER: The Bobcats move the chains on third down on their opening drive as Tucker Rovig hits Travis Jonsen with a 15-yard pass. But Rovig is later intercepted when he's hit in the pocket. The Hornets make the day's first big defensive play. But Sac State goes three and out and is forced to punt the ball back to the Bobcats.
MSU goes for it fourth down but Jonsen is stacked up behind the line of scrimmage and Sac State takes over in Bobcat territory, moving inside the 15-yard line. Hornets QB Kevin Thomson then runs for a 7-yard touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead with 6:50 left in the quarter.
A 40-yard run by Logan Jones moves the Bobcats into Sac State territory in their next possession. Rovig then hits Jonsen with a 12-yard pass on third down, and Jonsen then runs 17 yards for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7. SCORE: Montana State 7, Sacramento State 7
SECOND QUARTER: The Hornets move deep into MSU territory, highlighted by a 22-yard catch down the field by tight end Jarrell Anderson. Set up on the Bobcats' 1-yard line, Thomson rushes for his second TD of the day to put the Hornets back up by seven points, 14-7. MSU goes three and out on its next possession as defensive end George Obinna sacks Rovig for a 7-yard loss.
Sac State faces a fourth-and-1 play inside MSU's 25 but is called for delay of game. That makes it 4th-and-6, where Thomson hits Marshel Martin inside the the 10 to move the chains. Thomson then connects with Pierre Williams with a short TD pass and the Hornets extend their lead to 21-7 with 5:06 left before halftime.
Travis Jonsen catches a pass from Rovig and runs for a 46-yard gain down the sideline inside Sac State's 25. Later, Troy Andersen takes a QB snap and runs ahead to move the chains on fourth down. Andersen runs again on 4th down from the 6 and scores a key touchdown with 15 seconds on the clock to make it 21-14. It's Andersen's 30th career TD. SCORE: Sacramento State 21, Montana State 14
THIRD QUARTER: Sacramento State received the opening kickoff and marches down the field to score another touchdown, this time on a 6-yard pass from Thomson to a wide-open B.J. Perkinson. The extra-point kick is missed. Hornets lead 27-14.
Montana State has to punt the ball away on its first possession. Jered Padmos' punt is covered by James Campbell on the Hornets' 6-yard line.
