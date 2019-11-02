Live coverage as the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats host Southern Utah on November 2, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium:
PREGAME: No. 14-ranked Montana State returns home for the first time in two weeks today when it hosts Southern Utah. The Bobcats (5-3, 2-2 Big Sky) are coming off a 16-12 loss last week at North Dakota, and are looking to snap an overall two-game losing skid. The Thunderbirds (2-7, 1-4) beat Idaho State last week to end a nine-game Big Sky Conference losing streak.
The Bobcats don't expect tailback Isaiah Ifanse to play today — he is listed as "doubtful" — but RB Logan Jones, who has been banged up with hamstring and rib injuries, could start today.
Kickoff is at noon. The game will be broadcast on ROOT Sports. Keep it here for updates:
FIRST QUARTER: MSU's offense moves into Southern Utah territory on the game's first possession but gives the ball up when QB Tucker Rovig pooch punts the ball on fourth down. Southern Utah then goes three and out a couple plays after Troy Andersen sacked Thunderbirds QB Chris Helbig.
The Bobcats strike first on the scoreboard as RB Lane Sumner dives into the end zone from 2 yards out. Sumer takes a shovel pass from Rovig and runs 34 yards to set up the score, which gives the Bobcats a 7-0 lead with 9:00 on the clock. Helbig then tries to dump the ball out of bounds but throws it right to MSU's Amandre Williams for an interception at the SUU 13. Lane Sumner scores another touchdown a couple years later from 25 yards on a pitch from Andersen and the Bobcats take a 14-0 lead.
The lead increases to 21-0 on a 47-yard deep ball down the sideline from Rovig to freshman WR Jaden Smith.
Defensively, Andersen continues to put on a show from his outside linebacker spot, finishing the quarter with four tackles and two sacks. SCORE: Montana State 21, Southern Utah 0
SECOND QUARTER: MSU extends its lead with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Rovig to TE Derryk Snell. Bobcats take a 28-0 advantage with 13:32 on the clock before halftime.
Bobcats linebacker Josh Hill forces a fumble that is recovered by safety Brayden Konkol, who returns it inside the SUU 20. On the next play, wideout Tyrone Marshall scores on a reverse to put MSU ahead 35-0. The lead grows again when the Bobcats mix it up on the goal line, as receiver Kevin Kassis throws a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rovig wide open in the corner of the end zone with 42 seconds left before hafltime. SCORE: Montana State 42, Southern Utah 0
THIRD QUARTER: Southern Utah has to punt after its first possession of the second half, but the Bobcats then turn the ball over on downs on fourth down of their ensuing drive on a Rovig incompletion. Andersen adds to his defensive production when he intercepts SUU backup QB Tyler Skidmore midway through the quarter. It is Andersen's first career interception as a defensive player.
Otherwise, there was no scoring in the third quarter. SCORE: Montana State 42, Southern Utah 0
FOURTH QUARTER: The Bobcats turn the ball over on downs again as backup quarterback Casey Bauman, who substituted for Rovig, is sacked on fourth down. The teams continue to trade possessions without scoring. MSU punter Jered Padmos pins Southern Utah inside its own 15-yard line with 7:57 remaining.
Southern Utah drives into Montana State territory and finally gets on the board with a 22-yard touchdown pass from backup QB Justin Miller to Gavin Eyre with 5:06 on the clock. MSU's Ty Okada recovered a fumble for MSU late in the quarter.
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 42, Southern Utah 7
