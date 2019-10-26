Live coverage as the No. 9 Montana State Bobcats visit North Dakota on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D.:
PREGAME: The Bobcats (5-2, 2-1 Big Sky) look to get back in the win column today on the road against FCS independent and former Big Sky Conference rival North Dakota (4-3). UND is in its second season as an independent before transitioning into the Missouri Valley Football Conference next year. The game will count toward MSU's standing in the Big Sky.
Montana State lost its first conference game of the year in its most recent outing, a 34-21 defeat on homecoming versus Sacramento State. The Bobcats had a bye last week.
Hobble running back Isaiah Ifanse is available to play today, but is listed as a "game-time decision." Fellow RB Logan Jones, however, did not make the trip. MSU coach Jeff Choate indicated recently that Jones is nursing a hamstring injury.
Bobcats linebacker Josh Hill is expected to play today.
FIRST QUARTER: True freshman Demareus Hosey gets the start at running back for the Bobcats. The teams exchange punts on the first two possessions of the game. Tucker Rovig finds Travis Jonsen to move the chains on third and long, and then Hosey races 48 yards inside the UND 10-yard line. But Rovig's third-down fade to Kevin Kassis falls incomplete and the Bobcats have to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Tristan Bailey. MSU takes a 3-0 lead with 5:17 remaining.
North Dakota strikes for the game's first touchdown on its next possession with some trickery, as wideout Brock Boltmann throws his first career touchdown pass, a 36-yarder to Travis Toivonen over an unsuspecting MSU defense. 7-3 UND leads. The Bobcats would have had an easy TD on the ensuing possession but a streaking Travis Jonsen lets a deep Rovig pass slip through his hands and the Bobcats have to punt.
The Bobcats recover a fumble from UND's Dalton Gee on the final play of the quarter to end what was a promising drive. SCORE: North Dakota 7, Montana State 3
SECOND QUARTER: The Bobcats' defense makes a second straight strop, this time on a fourth-down play as UND QB Nate Ketteringham tries to run the ball. But Rovig is then sacked on third and long and MSU is forced to punt on its next possession. Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen then sacks Ketteringham to force another North Dakota punt, and the game has become a defensive struggle.
Montana State receiver Mark Estes makes his first career catch to move the chains on a third-down play, and the Bobcats eventually move the ball into UND territory after a Rovig scramble on yet another third down. The drive culminates in a 39-yard field goal by Bailey on the last play of the half. SCORE: North Dakota 7, Montana State 6
THIRD QUARTER: Troy Andersen sacks Ketteringham again on UND's opening possession of the second half, forcing a punt. On the Bobcats' next drive, Tucker Rovig runs 16 yards to convert on third down, and catches a break when cornerback Hayden Blubaugh drops a sure interception a couple plays later. But the drive stalls as Rovig's pass on (yet another) third down is broken up.
The Bobcats seem to get away with pass interference on a flea-flicker pass from Kettering down the field, but MSU is called for a facemask penalty a couple plays later as UND moves inside the 20. That leads to a 28-yard field goal from Fighting Hawks kicker Brady Leach and a 10-6 lead for UND with 1:47 left in the quarter. SCORE: North Dakota 10, Montana State 6
FOURTH QUARTER: A 25-yard run on a reverse by MSU wideout Mark Estes on the final play of the third quarter moves the Bobcats into North Dakota territory. The offense is called for delay of game, which leads to a 51-yard field goal attempt from Bailey, which falls short.
The Bobcats get the ball back, however, as Bryce Sterk sacks Ketteringham on third down and UND is forced to punt again. Ketteringham is slow to get up but jogs to to the sideline.
The Bobcats finally get their first touchdown of the game, a 1-yard run by Andersen. On the play prior, Andersen took a wildcat snap and rumbled 49 yards. MSU tries a two-point conversion but it fails. Bobcats lead 12-10 with 8:06 to go.
MSU is then pinned back on its own goal line after UND kicks it away and is forced to punt. But the punt is blocked by Luke Lennon and recovered in the end zone by Kyle Hietpas for a touchdown. The Hawks go for two, but it fails. UND takes a 16-12 lead with 4:21 to go.
Rovig is sacked by Jade Lawrence, which sets up a third-and-13 play. The Bobcats are then called for delay of game, which pushes them back further. The Bobcats are forced to go for it on fourth and long with 1:08 left but can't convert.
FINAL SCORE: North Dakota 16, Montana State 12
