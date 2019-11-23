Live coverage of the 119th Brawl of the Wild as the No. 8 Montana State Bobcats host No. 3 Montana Grizzlies at Bobcat Stadium, November 23, 2019.
PREGAME: For the first time since 2011 and just the second time ever, the rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State will feature two top-10 teams.
The No. 3-ranked Grizzlies (9-2, 6-1 Big Sky) visit the No. 8-ranked Bobcats (8-3, 5-2) with plenty on the line. Both teams have (unofficially) clinched playoff berths already, but Montana can claim at least a share of its first Big Sky championship since 2009 with a victory and a perhaps a top-three seed for the FCS postseason.
Montana State still has a slim outside chance at earning a share of the league crown, but can also set itself up with a playoff seed with a win.
It was announced before kickoff that Montana State's Troy Andersen is "unlikely" to play, and he was seen in street clothes during pregame warmups.
FIRST QUARTER: Montana State safety Jahque Alleyne forces a fumble from Montana receiver Samori Toure on UM's first play and Bobcats defensive end Derek Marks recovers at the 18. MSU fumbles twice on offense but recovers both. Later, on third down, the Bobcats score a touchdown on a reverse to receiver Kevin Kassis as he runs it in from 8 yards out to put MSU ahead 7-0. MSU's defense then forces a three and out and takes over at midfield after a punt. That leads to a 41-yard pass to Kevin Kassis, who makes a crazy catch to stay in bounds down the far sideline. On third down, Rovig misses a wide-open Travis Jonsen, and MSU settles for a 25-yard field goal by Tristan Bailey and a 10-0 lead.
The Bobcats get the ball back after another three-and-out by Montana, and that leads to an 18-yard touchdown run by Logan Jones and a 17-0 advantage with 3:56 left in the quarter. Griz QB Dalton Sneed fires a dart to Mitch Roberts for 12 yards and Montana has its first first down of the day with 3:17 on the clock on their next series. Montana eventually moves inside MSU's 40. SCORE: Montana State 17, Montana 0
SECOND QUARTER: Montana's drive stalls on fourth down and MSU takes over at its own 28. That drive culminates in a 29-yard touchdown run by receiver Tyrone Marshall and a 24-0 lead for the Bobcats. A 30-yard run by Marcus Knight is followed by a 18-yard pass from Sneed to Mitch Roberts pushes Montana's offense inside MSU's 25-yard line. The Griz get behind the sticks but Sneed then finds for Bryson Deming for 29 yards to the MSU 3. Marcus Knight scores on third down to get Montana on the board and make it 24-7 with 6:26 left.
But the Bobcats answer with another touchdown, this time a 38-yard run by Isaiah Ifanse on a direct wildcat snap to make the score 31-7. Malik Flowers returns the ensuing kickoff 60 yards into Montana State territory. Sneed then hits Roberts to move the Griz inside the 10. That leads to another touchdown by Knight, his 20th rushing TD of the year, to pull the Griz back within 31-14 with 1:01 on the clock.
The Bobcats get into field range for Bailey, but a false start penalty makes it a 52-yarder, and it sails wide left at the end of the half. SCORE: Montana State 31, Montana 14
THIRD QUARTER: Montana's defense gets an important stop on MSU's first possession of the second half and takes over offensively at its own 11. The Grizzlies end up facing a third-and-17 play, but Sneed's pass is broken up by Brayden Konkol and UM is forced to punt. The Bobcats quickly go three and out also, and Jered Padmos punts the ball back to Montana with 7:36 on the clock. Sneed, though, is swarmed again on third down and sacked, and UM punts it back.
The Bobcats break the third-quarter drought with a 30-yard field goal by Bailey to make it a 34-14 lead. Montana State's defense then stops the Grizzlies on fourth down, as Tyrel Thomas breaks up a Sneed pass. SCORE: Montana State 34, Montana 14
FOURTH QUARTER: Ifanse scores his second TD of the day, this time from 3 yards out, to push the Bobcats' lead to 41-14 with 11:53 remaining. After Brayden Konkol intercepts Sneed, Ifanse finds the end zone for a third time to make the score 48-14 with 7:54 remaining.
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 48, Montana 14
