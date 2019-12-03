BOZEMAN — Montana State linebacker Josh Hill got a small taste of playoff football last December when he returned to the lineup for the Bobcats’ second-round game at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
Ok, so it was a bad taste. The Bison routed MSU 52-10 en route to their seventh national championship since 2011.
It was the only game Hill appeared in last season while recovering from surgery the previous offseason. But now the senior from Kalispell and his Montana State teammates get another postseason shot starting with Saturday’s second-round matchup with Albany at Bobcat Stadium.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN3.
“For me, every week could be the last time I get to play football. I don’t want to be done yet and I know that a lot of the other guys don’t want to be done yet,” said Hill, who was named first-team All-Big Sky last week in what has been a huge bounce-back season personally.
“None of us are ready to be done. We’re just living for every week.”
Albany, which is 9-4 overall and placed second in the Colonial Athletic Association, won its first-ever playoff game last week, a 42-14 victory at home over Central Connecticut State in the first round.
It was a watershed moment in the six-year tenure of veteran coach Greg Gattuso, a defensive-minded mentor who won a national championship as a defensive lineman at Penn State in 1982.
The Great Danes have just as much incentive as the Bobcats to keep their season alive.
“When you’re trying to build a program in a conference like the CAA, I think it’s a huge accomplishment for our players and a great thing for our university,” Gattuso said Monday during a media teleconference.
“It’s a great step for what we’re trying to do. I think (it) gives us experience and will help us in this week’s football game, for sure.”
Following is a look at some of the Albany players the fifth-seeded Bobcats (9-3) will have to contend with on Saturday:
QB Jeff Undercuffler
The school-record numbers speak for themselves: 3,270 passing yards, 39 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Undercuffler, the CAA’s offensive rookie of the year, is a redshirt freshman playing like a seasoned vet. He threw six TD passes in last week’s victory.
Quotable: “Very confident. Big Arm. Big, strong kid. The team rallies around him. You can see how his confidence has increased. He makes less and less mistakes every week and attacks the field with more confidence.” – MSU coach Jeff Choate
RB Karl Mofor
Choate referred to the 225-pound Mofor as a “bowling ball” in the running game and noted the difficultly in bringing him down. Regardless of its success through the air, Albany’s offense is built on its ground attack. Mofor’s 1,239 yards lead the CAA and rank in the top 10 in the FCS.
Quotable: “He’s one of those guys that falls forward a lot. We’re going to have to tackle as a group. The first guy that’s on the tackle is going to have to hold on and wait for the rest of the defense to get there.” – Hill
WR Juwan Green
For Choate, Green has jumped off the film perhaps more than any Albany player based on his ability to make plays down the field. Green’s 16 touchdown receptions are the most in the FCS, and his 1,263 yards and 80 catches rank fourth and 10th, respectively.
Quotable: “He’s special. If he’s double covered, he’s not covered. This guy is a legit — I think — NFL type of guy. He’s got top-end speed, runs good routes, attacks the ball in the air. He’s a major problem.” – Choate
DE/LB Eli Mencer
Albany’s defense is a low blitz-percentage unit, and, as Choate noted, that is a design that works because of the Great Danes’ ability to maintain pressure with their athletes up front. Mencer’s 14.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss are single-season school records.
Quotable: “You get in third and extra-long and this guy gets one on one with the tackle, it’s going to be a problem. We’ve got to have success on first and second down. We can’t get into third and extra-long. That’s not good for us anyway stylistically.” – Choate
LBs Levi Metheny and Danny Damico
Metheny and Damico have combined for 214 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the No. 3 ranked defense in the CAA, a unit that thrives on negative plays. Metheny and Damico have combined for 14.5 of Albany’s 92 tackles for loss.
Quotable: “We just know if we can get the run game going it can make our lives a whole lot easier and make the offense’s lives a whole lot easier. It starts up front with every play, and to be able to handle that is the biggest key for us.” – MSU OL Lewis Kidd
