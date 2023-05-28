Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana State senior and All-American Lucy Corbett placed 34th in the high jump at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor West First Round Track and Field meet with a mark of 5 feet, 7.75 inches on Saturday afternoon at Hornet Stadium.

The Bozeman product cleared her first two heights before missing twice at 5-09.75 and retiring the third attempt. Lamar Distin of Texas A&M won the West Prelims high jump with a mark of 6-0.75.

Corbett, who battled injury during the outdoor campaign, posted a season-best 5-09.75 at the Tom Gage Invitational in early May.

"Lucy is a Bobcat legend," said MSU track coach Lyle Weese. "She has been an incredible teammate and just amazingly tough."

Corbett leaves the Blue and Gold as a school record holder, both indoors and outdoors. She participated in four NCAA Championships and won six Big Sky titles.

Last summer, she made her first appearance at the USA Track and Field Championships. Corbett posted a personal best and Big Sky record 6-02.25 indoors to win the 2022 league title and notched 6-01.50 outdoors, the second-best mark in Big Sky history. Her highest NCAA finish came at the 2022 indoor championships, where she finished eighth overall.

Five Bobcats qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships — scheduled for June 7-10, in Austin, Texas — over the weekend. Making the trip to NCAAs are steeplechasers Duncan Hamilton, Rob McManus and Levi Taylor, along with Ben Perrin and Camila Noe, who both qualified in the 10,000 meters.

“This was a special West region meet that we won’t soon forget,” Weese said. “We are so excited to be sending five to the NCAA Championships which is a credit to the support from the entire team, coaches, athletic trainers and athletic administration in making this happen."

“The five are heading into Austin looking to make some noise, represent MSU, hopefully bring home some All-America awards,” Weese added.