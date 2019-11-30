SEATTLE — Madeline Smith scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds (both game-highs) in the Montana State women's basketball team's 73-65 win at Seattle University on Saturday night.
The Bobcats led 32-29 at halftime and outscored the Redhawks 25-14 in the third quarter. Seattle (2-6) went on a 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter and pulled within three points twice, but MSU (4-2) held on.
“I really loved our mentality coming out of halftime,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “We had a great third quarter. Seattle U fought back, and we were able to hold them off. We still need to improve on mistakes on our end, but we found a way to win on the road.”
Smith shot 7 of 13 from the field and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Her teammate Oliana Squires added 17 points (4 of 13 on field goals), while Darian White added 11 (4 of 6) and Fallyn Freije chipped in 10 (1 of 5 on FGs, 8 of 8 on free throws) for the Bobcats.
