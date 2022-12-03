LARAMIE, Wyo. — Marah Dykstra had her best offensive performance of her Montana State women's basketball season with 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to counter Wyoming’s inside-out game as the Cowgirls handed MSU a 67-59 loss on Friday night in the Arena-Auditorium.
Dykstra — a freshman from Vancouver, British Columbia — shot 6-of-8 from the floor, was 2-of-2 from beyond the 3-point arc and converted both free throws in 22 minutes of action to pace Montana State (5-4). Junior Lexi Deden also hit double-digits with 14 points, to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Wyoming post player Allyson Fertig and guard Quinn Weidemann matched the Dykstra and Deden show, as Fertig scored 18 points, while Weidemann added 16 with four 3-pointers.
“I loved our start and finish,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “But in the middle, we struggled with offensive flow and then they got hot from three. Wyoming is a good team, especially in their gym. Give them credit for being the better team tonight.”
For the second straight game, the Bobcats got off to a quick start taking an 11-4 lead on a Grace Beasley jumper. MSU held a 15-13 advantage after the opening quarter.
The Bobcats built a seven-point cushion at the 7-minute, 27-second mark of the second stanza on a Dykstra triple, but the Cowgirls (4-3) closed out the period on a 12-2 run to take a 32-29 lead into halftime.
With the game tied at 44-all at the 6:02 mark of the third quarter following a Madison Jackson jumper, the Cowgirls finished the frame on back-to-back 3s to take a 50-44 lead into the final 10 minutes.
Wyoming scored the first basket in the fourth quarter to take an eight-point advantage and held the margin until Dykstra’s two free throws pulled the Bobcats to within 56-52 with 3:29 remaining. It would be the closest MSU would get down the stretch.
For the game, MSU shot 42.9% from the field, connected on 3 of 9 from long distance and went 8 of 10 at the line. Wyoming shot 41.1% from the floor, converted 9 of 24 from beyond the arc and capitalized on 12 of 13 from the line.
Montana State will host Saint Mary’s on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. in Worthington Arena.
“It will be nice to get a couple of days off,” Binford said. “We’ve played a lot of basketball in this stretch against good competition. We’re showing progress, but it will be nice to recover and focus on us next week.”
