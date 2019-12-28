SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Martha Kuderer scored a career-high 23 points Saturday to lead Montana State to an 85-48 blowout victory over Sacramento State in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.
Kuderer, a senior forward, hit 7 of 15 from the field and made 8 of 11 foul shots for the Bobcats, who scored 52 points in the paint and 21 points off turnovers.
Madeline Smith added 13 points for MSU, while teammate Darian White had 12. Smith and White each had 10 rebounds as the Bobcats beat Sacramento State on the boards by a sizable 59 to 37 margin.
Defensively, the Bobcats (5-5, 1-0 Big Sky) held the Hornets to 25% shooting (17 of 67) and forced 20 turnovers.
The Bobcats outscored Sacramento State 56-29 in the final two quarters.
"We told them at halftime to keep the passes simple and great things will happen," MSU coach Tricia Binford said in an MSU press release. "We also did a great job on the glass and finished a plus-22 in possessions. It was a solid win, but now we need to turn the page and prepare for Monday night" against Northern Arizona.
Tiana Johnson had 10 points and five rebounds for Sacramento State. MSU point guard Oliana Squires dished out seven assists.
Montana State has won nine of the last 11 in the series with the Hornets, including three in a row at The Nest in Sacramento. Binford is now 22-8 all-time against Sac State.
Kuderer's previous career-high in scoring was 21 points in a game at Texas State on Nov. 18, 2018.
"I thought Martha played her best game for us from start to finish," Binford said.
The Bobcats will next travel to Flagstaff, Arizona, to face Big Sky foe Northern Arizona on Monday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.