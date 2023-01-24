Taylor Els

Montana State assistant volleyball coach Taylor Els talks to her players during their match against Montana on Sept. 30, 2022, at Worthington Arena in Bozeman.

 MSU Athletics

BOZEMAN — Taylor Els, who recently completed her second season as an assistant coach with the Montana State volleyball program, will remain on the Bobcat staff, announced MSU’s newly hired head coach Matt Houk on Tuesday.

“I am excited to be keeping Taylor here on staff at MSU,” Houk said. “She is a very accomplished young coach, and the future is bright for her. I believe she will add value to the program in a variety of ways.

