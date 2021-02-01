LINCOLN, Neb. — Matt Lubick is staying in Lincoln.
The Nebraska offensive coordinator and receivers coach went deep into the running for the head coaching job at FCS Montana State, but turned it down to remain on Scott Frost’s staff, a source with knowledge of the situation
confirmed to the Lincoln Journal Star on Monday. Lubick later affirmed his decision in a tweet to the Omaha World Herald and his father, former MSU coach Sonny Lubick (1978-81), also provided confirmation to the paper.
"It's always nice when another school wants you for an opportunity," Sonny Lubick said. "But the lure for Matt went back to his commitment to Nebraska and his commitment to (Huskers coach) Scott Frost."
Lubick, 49, interviewed for the MSU job Saturday, multiple sources told the Journal Star, but ultimately decided to stay in Lincoln.
Lubick, though, was born in Bozeman and has extensive connections to the area and to MSU.
Lubick also played college football at Montana Western alongside current Montana State assistants in B.J. Robertson and Brian Armstrong, meaning he’s got familiar faces potentially already in place and resources to help him get an understanding of what the job entails.
It was also an opportunity for Lubick to run his own program after more than two decades as an assistant. He has been a college football coach for each of the past 26 years except for 2018, but has never been a head coach.
Sonny Lubick spent more than a decade at MSU as a head coach and assistant. Not only that, but Lubick also worked from 2007-09 at Arizona State under former Sun Devil coach Dennis Erickson, a Montana State graduate and long-ago Bobcat assistant coach who is still respected in the area and is part of the school’s head coaching search committee.
Lubick's withdrawal leaves a greater air of uncertainty with the MSU job. Officials say the program won't comment on the process until a coach is hired, though they've indicated they hoped to have a successor for head coach Jeff Choate quickly.
Choate announced his resignation from MSU less than two weeks ago. The fifth-year coach is now an assistant at Texas.
Former Nebraska and Oregon State coach Mike Riley was said to have interest but
told the Omaha World Herald he isn't a candidate. Ex-NFL coach Jeff Fisher also is said to be interested and tweeted a photo Saturday from an airplane arriving in Bozeman.
Former MSU assistant Jason McEndoo, now an assistant at Oklahoma State, also is thought to be in the conversation. McEndoo did not respond to a request from
406mtsports.com for comment. Retrospective: Montana's most famous football coaches
Dennis Erickson — Billings Central High 1970, Montana State 1965-1968 (player), 1969 (graduate assistant), 1971-1973 (assistant)
Dennis Erickson is best known for his time as head coach of the University of Miami Hurricanes in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Under Erickson's watch, the team won two Division I-A national championships. But Erickson got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Montana State, where he had previously played quarterback in the late 1960s. After a short stint as head coach at Billings Central Catholic High School, Erickson served as an assistant coach for the Bobcats under head coach Sonny Holland. Other teams Erickson coached include Wyoming, Washington State, Idaho, Oregon State, Arizona State, the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers and, most recently, the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football.
Wally Lemm — Montana State 1954-1955
Wally Lemm had already coached as an assistant at Notre Dame, Illinois' Lake Forest College and Wisconsin's Carroll College (unrelated to the college in Helena) before landing at Montana State in 1954, where he coached both football and basketball. After one year as an assistant, Lemm was promoted to head coach in 1955, leading the Cats to a 4-4-1 record. A Chicago native, Lemm joined the staff of the NFL's Chicago Cardinals (known today as the Arizona Cardinals) in 1956. Lemm later joined the AFL's Houston Oilers in 1960 as an assistant before taking over as head coach the following season. Both seasons ended with the Oilers winning AFL championships. Lemm returned to the Cardinals, who had relocated to St. Louis, in 1962. After four seasons with the Cardinals, Lemm returned to Houston, where he coached five more season before retiring in 1970.
Sonny Lubick — Montana State 1970-1981
Butte native Sonny Lubick began his coaching career as an assistant at Montana State in 1970. Lubick took the reigns of the Bobcats from another Sonny, Sonny Holland, in 1978, posting an 8-2 record in his first season and winning the Big Sky Conference championship the following year. His last two years in Bozeman were less successful, and he soon moved on to become offensive coordinator at Colorado State. After stints as an assistant at Stanford and Miami, Lubick returned to Colorado State as head coach in 1993. While at CSU, Lubick won three Western Athletic Conference championships and three Mountain West Conference championships. Colorado State renamed its home field at Hughes Stadium in Lubick's honor.
Jim McElwain — Montana State 1995-1999 (assistant)
Born and raised in Missoula, Jim McElwain attended Missoula Sentinel High School before playing quarterback at Eastern Washington. McElwain joined the Eagles' coaching staff as a graduate assistant before acting as a quarterback and wide receiver coach for the team for eight seasons. He returned to Montana to coach at Montana State in 1995, serving as offensive coordinator and coaching wide receivers and special teams. After leaving Bozeman in 1999, McElwain coached as an assistant with multiple programs, including Louisville, Michigan State, Fresno State and the NFL's Oakland Raiders, before becoming offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2008. McElwain's offense helped propel the Crimson Tide to national titles for the 2009 and 2011 seasons. McElwain was hired as head coach at Colorado State in 2012, a position he held for three seasons before being hired as head coach at Florida. He spent one season coaching wide receivers at Michigan before landing the head coaching job at Central Michigan in 2019.
Bernie Bierman — Montana 1919-1921
If Division I championships are the measure of college coaching success, Bernie Bierman is the most successful coach to get his start in Montana. Bierman is best known for his two stints coaching at his Alma mater of Minnesota, but his first coaching job was at Montana, where he coached both football and basketball from 1919 to 1922. Bierman was an assistant coach at Tulane for two seasons before taking over as head coach at Mississippi State in 1925. He returned to Tulane as head coach in 1927 and led the team to three consecutive Southern Conference titles starting in 1929. After the success at Tulane, Bierman was hired as head coach at Minnesota, where he won five national championships and had five undefeated seasons. He coached the Iowa Pre-Flight Seahawks football team at the U.S. Navy pre-flight school at the University of Iowa for one season in 1942 before returning to Minnesota, where he retired in 1950. Bierman was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. Only Paul "Bear" Bryant and Nick Saban have more national titles in Division I football.
Bobby Petrino — Carroll College 1980-1982 (player), 1983 (graduate assistant), 1985-1986 (assistant)
Lewistown native and current Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino comes from a football family and has had a long career coaching football. Petrino has coached at ten schools and with two NFL teams since he started as a graduate assistant at Carroll College in 1983. After two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Fighting Saints, he had assistant coaching gigs at Weber State, Idaho, Arizona State, Nevada, Utah State, Louisville and Auburn and with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. His first head coaching job at Louisville began in 2003. Petrino won two conference championships with the Cardinals before coaching one season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007. He returned to the college ranks in 2008 as head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, compiling a 34-17 combined record before a scandal led to his firing in April 2012. Petrino was hired at Western Kentucky following the 2012 season, and coached the Hilltoppers to an 8-4 record in 2013 before being rehired at Louisville in 2014. Petrino was dismissed from his position at Louisville in 2018. He was recently hired as head coach at Missouri State.
John Gagliardi — Carroll College 1949-1952
John Gagliardi may not be a household name in Montana, and probably not in most homes outside of Collegeville, Minn. But Gagliardi is nonetheless the most successful coach to have coached in Montana, if only based on number of wins. In fact, by that metric, he's the most successful college football coach to have coached anywhere. Gagliardi compiled a 489-138-11 record between 1949 and his retirement in 2012. His wins included two NAIA national titles, two NCAA Division III titles, and 30 conference titles. Though his coaching career was primarily based at Minnesota's St. John's University, Gagliardi got his head coaching career started at Carroll College in Helena, where he won three Montana Collegiate Conference championships. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Gagliardi died in 2018 at age 91.
Joe Tiller — Montana State 1961-1963 (player), 1965-1970 (assistant)
Joe Tiller is best known for his years as head coach at Purdue. But long before he joined the Boilermakers coaching staff, he was an offensive tackle at Montana State. Tiller played for the Bobcats from 1961-1963. He then played one season with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders before returning to Bozeman to coach both defensive and offensive linemen for the Bobcats from 1965 to 1970. Tiller went on to coach at Washington State and as an assistant and interim head coach with the Stampeders before starting his first job at Purdue as and assistant in 1983. Tiller was offensive coordinator at Wyoming for two seasons beginning in 1987, and returned to Washington State for a short time before returning to Wyoming as head coach in 1991. Tiller's final coaching job, at Purdue, lasted from 1997 to 2008. Tiller died at his home in Wyoming in 2017.
Mike Van Diest — Carroll College 1999-2018
A former Wyoming player, Mike Van Diest began his coaching career as an assistant at UW in 1978. In 1980, Van Diest became an assistant at Montana, where he remained until 1985. He coached defensive linemen for one season at UMass before moving to Northwestern in 1987. He returned to Wyoming in 1991, where he stayed until accepting the head coaching job at Carroll College in 1999. Van Diest coached six NAIA national championship teams at Carroll, winning four consecutive titles between 2002 and 2005. Van Diest retired from coaching in 2018, after compiling a record of 203-54 over the course of 20 seasons with the Fighting Saints.
Tony Storti — Montana State 1952-1954, 1956-1957
Tony Storti was at the helm of the first team in Montana to be awarded a college football national title. After serving as head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Stout from 1949 to 1951, Storti arrived in Bozeman in 1952. Storti was the athletic director at what was then known as Montana State College from 1952 to 1958, and served as head coach of the Bobcats from 1952 to 1954 and from 1956 to 1957. It was in 1956 that Storti's Bobcats won all of its regular season games before facing Saint Joseph's College of Indiana in the Aluminum Bowl, a one-time championship game held by the NAIA. The result of the game was a scoreless tie, and both teams claimed a share of the league championship. Storti's 1957 team completed its first NCAA season with an 8-2 record.
Dave Arnold — MSU 1982 (assistant), 1983-1986
Dave Arnold began his college coaching career as an offensive line coach at Michigan State in 1980. Two years later, he joined the coaching staff at Montana State, and after one season was named head coach. Arnold is best known in Montana for leading the Bobcats to the state's first Division I football title, defeating Louisiana Tech 19-6 in the 1984 Division I-AA Championship. Arnold's last two seasons at MSU were not as fruitful, as his team posted losing records before he left Bozeman to become an assistant coach at Washington State. Arnold later coached special teams at Miami under another former MSU coach, Dennis Erickson, before joining the Seattle Seahawks. He later had assistant stints at Albion College and Colorado State before volunteering to coach special teams for Northwood University, where his son E.J. is associate head coach and special teams coordinator.
Don Read — Montana 1986-1995
Don Read made his mark on Montana football after 16 seasons of head coaching for three different programs in Oregon: Portland State (1968-1971, 1981-1985), Oregon (1974-1976) and Oregon Tech (1977-1980). Read's impact on the Grizzlies' football program cannot be understated, as he turned the Grizzlies from a 3-8 1985 season into a winning program in 1986, and began a streak of wins against rival Montana State that lasted 16 years. Read's coaching career was capped with a 22-20 win over Marshall in the 1995 Division I-AA National Championship, the Grizzlies' first national title.
Joe Glenn — Montana 1980-1985 (assistant), 2000-2002
Joe Glenn got his coaching start at his Alma mater South Dakota as an assistant in 1974. After a short detour through Northern Arizona, Glenn got his first head coaching job at Doane College in Nebraska. He joined the staff of the University of Montana for the first time in 1980, serving as offensive coordinator and coaching quarterbacks and receivers. Glenn left Montana to coach quarterbacks at Northern Colorado, where he was promoted to head coach in 1989. After 11 seasons at Northern Colorado, in which Glenn's Bears won back-to-back NCAA Division II titles, Glenn returned to Montana to coach the Grizzlies to three Big Sky Conference titles and one Division I-AA title over Furman in 2001. Glenn went on to become the head coach at Wyoming from 2003 to 2008. After a short hiatus, Glenn returned to South Dakota in 2012, where he coached four seasons before retiring in 2015.
Jerry Williams — Montana 1955-1957
Jerry Williams is perhaps better known for his professional playing career with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles. But Williams also had a long coaching career that began in 1955 when he took over as head coach of the Montana Grizzlies. Williams' three-season stint in Missoula was his only college coaching gig, and it wasn't particularly successful, as Williams' teams posted a combined 6-23-7 record. Williams went on to become an assistant coach on the Philadelphia Eagles staff before becoming head coach of the CFL's Calgary Stampeders in 1965. He returned to Philadelphia after four seasons with the Stampeders. His head coaching tenure with the Eagles was about as successful as his time at Montana, with a 7-22-2 record. After a season on the Cleveland Browns staff, Williams returned to the CFL as head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1972. He coached four consecutive seasons with the Tiger-Cats, winning one Grey Cup title. He coached one more season with the Stampeders in 1981 before retiring.
Jack Johnson — Great Falls CMR 1973-2013
Only one high school coach is legendary enough to be included in a list of Montana's most famous coaches. Jack Johnson won more games than any high school coach in Montana history. In 41 seasons at Great Falls CMR, Johnson won 340 games, including 13 Montana Class AA state championship games. Johnson is among the top 50 winningest coaches in high school football history.
Dave Dickenson — Montana 1991-1995 (player)
Technically speaking, Dave Dickenson has never coached a team in Montana. Nevertheless, he is one of the most successful football coaches to have come out of the state. The Great Falls native is also considered one of the greatest athletes to come out of the state. Dickenson played at Great Falls CMR under legendary coach Jack Johnson before joining the Montana Grizzlies roster in 1991. In 1995, Dickenson led the Griz to their first national title. He set multiple Big Sky Conference and school records during his time at Montana, several of which still stand. Dickenson won the Walter Payton Award in 1995. He later went on to play for the Calgary Stampeders, winning a Grey Cup before being picked up by the San Diego Chargers as a backup in 2001. Dickenson was signed by the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions for portions of the 2002 season before joining the CFL's BC Lions in 2003. He won one more Grey Cup before returning to Calgary, where he finished his playing career in 2008 while on injured reserve. Dickenson is now the head coach of the Stampeders, after serving as offensive coordinator for five seasons and winning another Grey Cup in 2014. As a head coach in his first season, Dickenson led the Stampeders to a 15-2 season, losing 39-33 in the Grey Cup championship. Dickenson's Stampeders returned to the Grey Cup the following two seasons, losing again in 2017 but winning in 2018. Dickenson won the Annis Stukus Trophy, awarded to the CFL's coach of the year. In 2015, Dickenson was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, and in 2018 he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player.
F.W. Schule — Montana 1905-1907
Before becoming athletic director at the University of Montana in 1905, Frederick Schule was a gold medalist in the 110 meter hurdles at the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis. Schule's only coaching gig was at Montana, where he coached football, basketball, track and baseball.
Jim Sweeney — Butte Central High 1951-1955, Kalispell Flathead High 1956-1959, Montana State 1960-1962 (assistant), 1963-1967
Jim Sweeney was born and raised in Butte, and played football for Butte Central Catholic High School before attending the University of Portland. Upon his graduation, Sweeney returned to Butte to coach at Butte Central. He later became head coach at Flathead High in Kalispell before joining the college coaching ranks as an assistant at Montana State in 1960. After three seasons, Sweeney was promoted to head coach of the Bobcats. During his years in Bozeman, his team won three of the first five Big Sky Conference championships. Sweeney went on to become head coach at Washington State, where he coached eight seasons before moving on to Fresno State. At Fresno State, Sweeney coached the Bulldogs to eight conference championships in a tenure that was sandwiched around assistant coaching gigs with the Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Cardinals. Sweeney retired from coaching in 1996 with a record that included 201 wins.
Bob Petrino, Sr. — Grass Range, Moore, Harlowton, Butte Central, Carroll College 1971-1998
Unlike his son, Bobby, Bob Petrino Sr. didn't coach in the NCAA. He did, however, help develop his son's career while the younger Petrino was a player and assistant at Carroll College. "Putter," as the elder Petrino was known, was Carroll's head football coach from 1971-1998 after years of coaching various Montana high school teams, compiling a 163-90-2 record with the Fighting Saints. Four of Petrino's Carroll teams went undefeated in the regular season. Although he didn't win any national titles like his successor, Mike Van Diest, Petrino is credited with developing Carroll into a Frontier Conference and NAIA contender. In addition to Bobby, Petrino's younger son Paul went on to become a coach, starting as an assistant at Carroll and continuing as an assistant with several of his brother's teams. Paul is currently the head coach at Idaho.
Craig Dickenson — Montana 1992 (player), 1995-1998 (special teams coordinator)
The older brother of former Montana quarterback and current Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson, Craig Dickenson began his coaching career in 1995, serving as special teams coordinator for the Griz during their first national championship run. He joined the staff at Utah State in 1999 before coaching special teams for the San Diego Chargers. Dickenson has since coached for a host of CFL programs, including the Calgary Stampeders, Montreal Alouettes, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos. He also spent one season with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL as a special teams coach. Dickenson is currently head coach of the Roughriders, having begun his head coaching career with a 13-5 season in 2019.
Rob Ash — Montana State 2007-2015
Second only to John Gagliardi for wins by a current or former Montana coach, Rob Ash compiled a 247-137-5 record between 1980 and 2015. Ash began as an assistant at his alma mater Cornell in 1976 before becoming head coach at Juniata College in 1980. In 1989, he became head coach at Drake, where he oversaw the Bulldogs' leap from NCAA Division III independent to Division I. Ash compiled a 125-63-2 record at Drake before becoming head coach at Montana State in 2007, taking the Bobcats to back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in 2011-12. Ash was dismissed from MSU in 2015. He served as an offensive analyst at Arkansas in 2016. He then joined Championship Analytics, Inc., a coaching consulting firm.
