BOZEMAN — Montana State released its 2021 football season-opening depth chart on Monday, with Matthew McKay remaining ahead of Tucker Rovig as the starting quarterback.
McKay, a transfer from North Carolina State, was listed as the starter on MSU's post-spring and pre-fall depth charts as well. He'll lead the Bobcats' offense in their opener at Wyoming on Saturday, their first game since 2019 because last season was canceled due to COVID-19.
MSU's offensive starters are the same as they were before fall camp, except for one position: center. Bozeman High graduate Justus Perkins is listed as the first-string center after being third string prior to camp. The redshirt freshman is one spot ahead of the previous starter, redshirt sophomore Cole Sain.
“Justus Perkins is a guy that continues to show that he's worthy of being on the field,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said last week. “Maybe one of the most, I don't wanna say surprises, but pleasant things out of this fall has been his emergence.”
The Bobcats also have some new first-stringers on defense and special teams.
Starting at nickelback is redshirt junior Ty Okada, who was previously first string at strong safety. Okada is in place of Tyrel Thomas, who is not listed on the latest depth chart.
Now at starting strong safety is Tre Webb, a grad transfer from San Jose State who joined MSU in July.
Blake Glessner is listed as the first-string kicker and is backed up by Bryce Leighton, who is also the starting punter. Pre-camp first-string kicker Luke Pawlak is not listed on the season-opening depth chart.
McKay beat out two quarterbacks who started games for the Bobcats in 2019. Rovig started the last 12 games of that season after Casey Bauman, the third stringer on the 2021 depth chart, started the first three.
MSU's other starters on offense: junior Isaiah Ifanse (running back), redshirt freshman Jaden Smith (X receiver), senior Bozeman grad Lance McCutcheon (Z receiver), redshirt junior Willie Patterson (H receiver), redshirt junior Dillon grad RJ Fitzgerald (fullback), redshirt sophomore Derryk Snell (tight end), redshirt senior Lewis Kidd (left tackle), redshirt junior Zach Redd (left guard), redshirt senior Taylor Tuiasosopo (right guard) and redshirt freshman TJ Session (right tackle).
The other defensive starters: redshirt senior Amandre Williams (defensive end), senior Daniel Hardy (defensive end), redshirt senior Helena grad Chase Benson (nose tackle), redshirt junior Kyle Rygg (tackle), senior Dillon grad Troy Andersen (Mike linebacker), redshirt junior Bozeman grad Callahan O'Reilly (Will linebacker), redshirt junior Jeffrey Manning (free safety), junior James Campbell (cornerback) and sophomore Eric Zambrano (cornerback).
Redshirt sophomore Lane Sumner, a Huntley Project grad, is the first-string kick returner, as well as the third-string running back behind Ifanse and redshirt freshman Elijah Elliott.
Redshirt sophomore Coy Steel is the starting punt returner ahead of Patterson, who Steel is backing up at H receiver.
Freshman Tommy Sullivan is at the top of the long/short snapper depth chart. Backing him up is redshirt sophomore linebacker Jory Choate, a Bozeman grad and the son of former MSU head coach Jeff Choate.
This story will be updated.
