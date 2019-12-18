BILLINGS — Brody Grebe, a former four-sport athlete who graduated from Melstone in the spring, signed with Montana State's football program on Wednesday.
Grebe will play outside linebacker and get opportunities as a wildcat quarterback for the Bobcats. MSU football's official Twitter account listed his position as ATH, or athlete.
"I'm super stoked," Grebe told 406mtsports.com Wednesday. "Playing some big-time football."
Playing at home matters, see why Brody is joining the #BobcatFamily.#GoCatsGo | #TRC20 pic.twitter.com/WQH4c0UsQV— Bobcat Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 18, 2019
Grebe currently attends Choate Rosemary Hall, a private boarding school in Connecticut that John F. Kennedy attended in the 1930s. He played football this fall and earned an all-NEPSAC Class A selection. He's also on the school's boys basketball team, which is four games into its 2019-20 season.
The Choate ties, of course, will continue for Grebe — Jeff Choate is in his fourth season as MSU's head coach.
"I’m bringing home some Choate gear for coach Choate," Grebe said.
During his press conference Wednesday, Choate said Grebe will "be a great fit for us" and compared him to two of MSU's most versatile current players.
“I really love this kid. This guy is what Montana State is all about. He’s a high academic kid. Got a little cowboy in him. Tough kid. Blue collar," Choate said. "We’ve penciled him in at buck linebacker, but you’ll see him doing some of the things Travis Jonsen did and Troy (Andersen) did as a wildcat quarterback. We’ll use his talent in a variety of ways."
“Although he did play for Choate last year he’s going to play for Choate the next four years, too," Choate added.
Grebe will return to Montana on Saturday and enroll at MSU for the spring semester, he said. He'll have four years of football eligibility plus a redshirt option.
Montana State was one of several Division I schools that extended offers to Grebe. The other interested schools, he said, were Army, Air Force, Dartmouth, Harvard, UMass, Princeton and Yale. He received football offers from MSU and Montana during his senior year at Melstone.
Montana State Billings, Montana Tech, Montana Western, the University of Providence and Colorado School of Mines gave Grebe offers for basketball last school year, he said, and he hasn't received any new basketball offers.
"I just feel like I have a higher ceiling in football," Grebe said. "I really enjoyed it this year at Choate, and I had a great time and decided I wanted to continue with that."
Choosing MSU was not an especially difficult choice for Grebe. He received a full-ride scholarship to play close to home for a successful program (the Bobcats are preparing to play North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals).
"Being able to play in front of your family, in front of your friends, in front of your home state... we have tons of supporters. Everyone’s got your back. There’s nothing like it," Grebe said. "When you get exposed to being somewhere new, you just realize how much you love home, so I just wanted to come back."
Grebe, the 406mtsports.com 2018-19 Male Athlete of the Year, was an all-state quarterback and linebacker for the Roundup football team in 2018. He earned another all-state honor during a record-setting basketball season with Melstone, he won three gold medals at the State C track tournament in the spring and he was an accomplished tie-down and team roper.
Grebe, a 4.0 student in high school, was named Melstone's greatest athlete in 406mtsports.com's "Montana Greats" series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.