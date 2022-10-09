BOZEMAN — A few hours after Brody Grebe walked off the Bobcat Stadium field, his brother decided to join him.
Bryce Grebe announced his commitment to the Montana State football team on Saturday night. The Melstone senior will become teammates with Brody, a sophomore who starts at defensive end, and has a chance to share the field with his brother again. The two have played lots of basketball and a season of high school football together.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Bryce told 406mtsports.com on Sunday, adding, “I need to be there for me and take my own path, but I’m excited to be able to be there with my brother.”
I am super excited to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches that have helped me all the way.🔵🟡🐱#GoCatsGo @CoachBobbyDaly @bvigen @CoachHowe pic.twitter.com/1gJv7oshk3— Bryce Grebe (@GrebeBryce) October 9, 2022
Bryce is a senior who plays football for Custer-Hysham-Melstone, after spending two seasons at Roundup, where Brody also played. Bryce plays all over the field for the No. 7-ranked Rebels (6-1), primarily at quarterback and linebacker. He’s not sure where he’ll line up for the Bobcats, but linebacker is likely where he’ll start, he said.
“I’m excited to get out and prove myself,” Bryce said.
On Sunday, Brody quote-tweeted Bryce’s commitment announcement and wrote, “Can’t wait!!” Brody came up to his brother after he committed, gave him a high-five and said, “Congratulations,” Bryce said.
“He’s wanted me to come here for a year now, so he was pretty excited,” Bryce added.
Can’t wait!! https://t.co/MDQ9aeX0mr— Brody Grebe (@BrodyGrebe) October 9, 2022
Bryce also got offers from several NAIA programs: Carroll, Dickinson (North Dakota) State and Montana Tech. Montana also talked to him, and he got interest from the basketball programs at Dickinson State and Montana Western, he said.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder said he'll receive a partial scholarship from MSU, which offered him about a month ago, he said. He considered waiting until after basketball season to make a decision, but the Cats won him over.
“I followed what my heart felt,” he said, adding, “I really like MSU’s coaching staff. They’ve only been nice to me, gave me opportunities.”
Bryce also plays basketball, runs track and competes in rodeo.
Taki Uluilakepa, the brother of MSU starting linebacker Danny Uluilakepa, committed to MSU on Thursday. The Cats have four other groups of brothers on the 2022 roster: twins Caden and Taco Dowler, Jace and RJ Fitzgerald, Callahan and McCade O’Reilly and twins Jaden and Jaren Perkins and older brother Justus Perkins.
Bryce is the 12th recruit from the Class of 2023 to commit to MSU and the sixth from the Treasure State. The other five are Bozeman offensive lineman Everett Carr, Missoula Sentinel running back Adam Jones, Helena Capital defensive lineman Talon Marsh, Helena safety Colter Petre (who also committed Saturday) and Great Falls CMR athlete Cole Taylor.
