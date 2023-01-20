BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team has been without forward Mia Hughes and guard Ava Ranson since the end of winter break after both players decided to leave the program.
Binford said both players left the team on their own accord and added that Ranson, a junior, and Hughes, a sophomore who was “super far ahead academically” after entering with a lot of AP credits, will complete their degrees from MSU in the spring.
Binford was unsure if either player intends to transfer and use their remaining eligibility elsewhere.
“We wanted to support them the right way,” Binford said. “Two great kids. I’m really, really proud of them for finishing here at Montana State and getting their degrees.”
Hughes, who came to MSU from Woodinville, Washington, played in three games this season. She scored six total points in 13 minutes. As a freshman last season, she played in 16 games, including three starts.
Ranson, a Boise, Idaho, native, played 10 total minutes in two games, scoring just two points this year. In her freshman and sophomore years, she played in 23 and 29 games, respectively, and averaged more than nine minutes per game.
Though neither player saw much time on the court this season, the loss of two players cuts into the team’s depth. Binford said there hasn’t been any discussion about pulling the redshirt from New Mexico transfer Brooke Berry for the sake of adding another available player. Berry, a Billings Skyview graduate, only joined the team on Monday.
Keeping that redshirt year in place preserves four full seasons for Berry going forward.
“I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” Binford said of Berry’s situation. “It allows her to get used to the system. We are going to start traveling Brooke. I think that will be really good for her and also it will be really good for the team. She’ll get a chance to see a lot of the conference places and just get familiar with our opponents. We’re taking her this weekend (to Missoula). Her first practice (was Wednesday). Obviously super excited to have her on the bench and in practices.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.