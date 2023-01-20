BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team has been without forward Mia Hughes and guard Ava Ranson since the end of winter break after both players decided to leave the program.

Binford said both players left the team on their own accord and added that Ranson, a junior, and Hughes, a sophomore who was “super far ahead academically” after entering with a lot of AP credits, will complete their degrees from MSU in the spring.

Tags

Load comments