BOZEMAN — It felt inevitable that Isaiah Ifanse would set the Montana State football program’s career rushing record. But several things had to go right in the last 11 months to make it happen.
Ifanse could’ve grown impatient with his interminable recovery from offseason knee surgery and decided he’d had enough with MSU. The Bobcats could’ve rushed him back, ruining his season and possibly ending his career. They could’ve lost at least one more game, not only delaying his chance to capture the record but perhaps drawing him to greener pastures via the transfer portal.
Not only did none of that happen, Ifanse decided to use a redshirt this year so he can return for his fifth and final season next fall. He won’t need to wait that long to break the record, either. He accomplished that feat in MSU’s 55-7 dismantling of William & Mary in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals on Friday night at Bobcat Stadium. It was one of many milestones the fifth-seeded Bobcats (12-1) set in the blowout.
Those fresh records aren’t just fun factoids. They exemplify just how strong the Cats have been over the past four years. Bozeman is the place, and now continues to feel like MSU’s time.
“It’s been a fun five years being a Bobcat,” Ifanse said.
Ifanse passed Ryan Johnson for No. 1 on MSU’s career rushing list with an exclamation point: a 68-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Johnson set the previous record in 2002, finishing his MSU career with 3,646 yards. Ifanse, who also broke Johnson’s single-season rushing record last year, now has 3,715 career rushing yards.
“Thinking about the beginning of the year and rehabbing through surgery and what not makes it even more special,” Ifanse said.
That's Mr. 3️⃣6️⃣9️⃣0️⃣, to you.@IsaiahIfanse has set the career rushing record with 3,690 career rushing yards on this 68-yard touchdown run!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/kvBBsesxjM— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 10, 2022
About 12 minutes after Ifanse’s record breaker, MSU kicker Blake Glessner drilled a 50-yard field goal. That’s not only the longest field goal in Cats postseason history, it broke the program record for points scored in a season. The sophomore has made 22 field goals and 71 point-after attempts, good for 137 points. Troy Andersen held the previous record with 128 points, scored in 2018.
“Blake’s been a weapon both from a field goal perspective but then also his kickoffs,” said MSU head coach Brent Vigen, adding, “He’s been rock solid for us this year.”
Also on Friday, MSU’s Marqui Johnson returned a kickoff 87 yards, and Taco Dowler took back a punt 79 yards for a TD. Both are the longest such returns in MSU playoff history.
Friday’s win was easily the largest margin of victory in MSU’s postseason history. The previous mark was set in 2019 in a 47-21 win over Albany.
“Shout out to the crowd. They showed up tonight. 8:15 game, cold as hell and that stadium was rocking,” said MSU senior linebacker Callahan O’Reilly. “To be able to have potentially (my) last game at Bobcat Stadium be that one was pretty high up on the list and pretty cool.”
MSU’s previous record for rushing touchdowns in a season was 43, set in 2014. They broke that record on Friday with five ground scores, upping their season total to 47.
The Cats also extended several milestones they set before Friday night, including consecutive home wins (now 20), total points scored in a season (583) and total rushing yards in a season (4,321).
Friday’s win clinched a third straight trip to the FCS semifinals for a program that barely knew how it felt to get that far prior to 2019. Before last year’s run to the FCS title game, MSU had played for (and won) three national championships.
To find another MSU stretch with this much regular season and playoff success, you’d have to go back to the 1950s. The Cats followed up their first national title in 1956 with seasons of 8-2 and 8-1. Arguably the best player on those teams was Sonny Holland, who died last Saturday at the age of 84.
MSU’s players and coaches honored Holland before the game by handing flowers to his daughters — Jody Delaney, Wendy Rivers and Heidi Vinje — after their traditional pregame tapping of Holland’s statue. Then they honored the head coach of MSU’s 1976 Division II championship team by delivering a record-setting beatdown.
“He was such a great player, great coach, but a much better man,” Vigen said, adding, “To keep winning for him, he’s certainly on our mind.”
Winning this season’s FCS title is hardly a guarantee, but a loss next week or next month won’t tarnish MSU’s recent stretch of success. Not after five Cat-Griz wins in six years. Not after reaching the national title game for the first time since 1984. Not after sending Andersen and three of his MSU teammates (Daniel Hardy, Lewis Kidd and Lance McCutcheon) to the NFL. Not after hosting ESPN’s “College GameDay” last month.
MSU doesn’t simply have a good team. It has a culture that motivates players like Ifanse and Kyle Rygg to endure long rehabs for the chance to suit up as a Cat again. It lures top recruits like Dowler and talented transfers like Johnson and All-Big Sky backup quarterback Sean Chambers. When you put together a team full of talented, dedicated players, records are bound to be broken.
Holland’s famous line — “Now is the time, this is the place” — sounds especially apt after MSU’s historic performance Friday night.
