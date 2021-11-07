BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team gained a recruit from rival territory.

Missoula Hellgate lineman Tommy Nilson announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday via Twitter. He plays both sides of the ball but tagged MSU offensive line coach Brian Armstrong in his tweet, indicating he plans to play on offense. 

Nilson's commitment comes less than a week after he announced that hometown Montana extended an offer. He tweeted about MSU's offer on Oct. 29.

Nilson lists himself at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds with a 4.0 GPA on his Twitter profile. In his final high school football season, Hellgate went 2-6.

Other known class of 2022 recruits committed to MSU are Billings West twins Caden and Taco Dowler (defensive back and receiver, respectively), Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Red Lodge O-lineman Burke Mastel, Bozeman Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Rigby (Idaho) linebacker Logan Fredericksen,  Timberline (Idaho) running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum and Central Union (California) quarterback Jordan Reed.

On Saturday, the No. 4-ranked Bobcats earned a 23-20 win at No. 5 Eastern Washington to improve to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in Big Sky play.

 

