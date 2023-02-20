Missoula Sentinel vs. Billings West 27

Missoula Sentinel quarterback Zac Crews throws during the AA football state championship game at Missoula County Stadium, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. He's hoping to become a Montana State Bobcat this coming season.

BOZEMAN — Missoula Sentinel Class of 2022 football standout Zac Crews is attempting to become a Montana State Bobcat this coming season.

Crews, who has been an MSU student since the fall, will be entering spring practice next month as a walk-on, sources have told 406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores. Crews has not been added to MSU's updated roster, which will be released before spring ball. MSU has yet to comment on Crews' status with the team.

