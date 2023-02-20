Missoula Sentinel quarterback Zac Crews throws during the AA football state championship game at Missoula County Stadium, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. He's hoping to become a Montana State Bobcat this coming season.
BOZEMAN — Missoula Sentinel Class of 2022 football standout Zac Crews is attempting to become a Montana State Bobcat this coming season.
Crews, who has been an MSU student since the fall, will be entering spring practice next month as a walk-on, sources have told 406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores. Crews has not been added to MSU's updated roster, which will be released before spring ball. MSU has yet to comment on Crews' status with the team.
The two-way star was one of the Treasure State’s most sought-after prospects following back-to-back Class AA state championships. He was one of the Spartans' best players in 2020 and 2021.
Originally committed to his hometown’s University of Montana, Crews didn’t play football this past fall. He had said his scholarship was pulled in the spring of 2022 amid controversy.
It began in November 2021 when Crews used a racial slur while making an electronic money transfer via the Venmo app. Each transaction allows the user to write a comment to the person receiving the payment, and Crews used the “N-word” within his message.
Former Griz player Brennan Corbin took a screenshot and posted it to Twitter, tagging the University of Montana athletics accounts, as well as head football coach Bobby Hauck and others. The posting quickly spread across social media, prompting Crews to take action.
The quarterback/defensive lineman took to his personal Twitter account and offered an apology. He also met with African-American Griz star Samuel Akem to apologize face to face and learn about the history of the word.
He even tried to address the team as a whole, but Crews told Bill Foley, formerly of Butte Sports, that the team declined that request, instead telling him to lay low. Zac’s father, Scott, told Foley that the team guaranteed Zac that his scholarship would be available later that August.
But in February, Crews was not listed on the Grizzlies’ National Signing Day roster.
Then in April, UM’s student newspaper, the Montana Kaimin, published an opinion piece that warned Hauck and the athletic department to beware of backlash if they went through with signing Crews to the roster. It also mentioned how signing Crews would put the program back under a negative spotlight that it had recently emerged from, including sexual assault and rape cases.
Finally in May, Hauck rescinded the scholarship offer, Crews told Foley.
During his junior season at Sentinel, where he was featured as a defensive lineman, Crews was the team’s top tackler with 45 takedowns, 14 for losses. He added 8 1/2 sacks to his resume along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
The following season, his senior year, Crews took over as the team’s quarterback and went 12-0. He passed for 1,771 yards and 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He ran for another 869 yards and 11 scores.
Another high-level football prospect made headlines this past November for a similar situation.
Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback prospect and former Florida Gators commit, had his scholarship pulled by head coach Billy Napier when a video of himself rapping a racial slur went viral.
Since, he’s gone through some learning experiences of his own as multiple Historically Black College and University (HBCU) scholarship offers have been extended to him. He recently signed with the University of West Florida, a Division II national championship-winning program in Pensacola.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
