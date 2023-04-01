Germer, a Missoula Sentinel graduate who spent the previous two seasons at Montana State, has committed to the College of Idaho, he announced Friday on social media.

Excited to announce my commitment to the College of Idaho! Can’t wait to get after it with the reigning National Champs! Let’s get it! @YotesHoops pic.twitter.com/tj5AvPtMur

The College of Idaho men are coming off a 36-1 season that ended with an NAIA national championship. The Yotes' only loss came in the season opener, 82-78 to Arizona Christian, which fell to Indiana Tech in the NAIA tournament quarterfinals. The C of I beat Indiana Tech 73-71 in the title game (Montana Tech was one win away from facing the C of I in the semifinals).