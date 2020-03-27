MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel junior Alex Germer has carved his own path outside the family norm, first by focusing on basketball and now by committing to Montana State.
Germer grew up in a football-focused household but decided early on that he wanted to pursue basketball, a journey that’s taking him to Bozeman to become a Bobcat, the rival to Montana, where his father played football and now coaches and where his older brother played through last season.
Germer made the decision on Thursday, calling head coach Danny Sprinkle at night after spending the day finalizing his choice with his family. He then took to Twitter on Friday morning to share the news that he’d be attending MSU on a full-ride scholarship.
“It was the first time I ever said, ‘Go Cats,’” Germer told 406mtsports.com. “That’s obviously going to be my life now. I’m going to be a Cat. It’ll be awesome to be a Bobcat. 'I’m a Bobcat now.' It felt pretty good to say actually. A little different, but it’s good.”
Germer will bring to MSU a versatile skill set and the ability to play and guard multiple positions. He’s a 6-foot-7, 190-pounder who turned 17 years old earlier this month and feels he’s still growing.
A two-year starter at Sentinel, he averaged 17.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% from the field, 33.0% from the 3-point line and 76.2% from the free-throw line this past season. Germer picked up all-state honors as he helped the Spartans go 17-7 and advance to the State AA tournament with a team starting five juniors.
“What’s been great for him is growing up, he’s always been a point guard and more of a guard-type player,” Sentinel coach Jay Jagelski told 406mtsports.com. “As he’s gotten bigger, he’s been playing more positions. One of the things that’s going to be great for him is he’s played all five positions going into college. He understands all five positions, how to defend all of them and how to play offensively all of them.
“I think that will be a huge advantage for him. Not too many kids have the ability to do that. Usually they settle into a position by the time they get to middle school, high school and stay there. He’s more unique where he developed a guard set early on, and now he’s developed more of his game inside over the last couple years due to his growth spurt.”
Germer will be the first Spartan to go on to play Division I basketball since 2004, when Jordan Hasquet graduated and attended Montana. He’s also the first player Jagelski has had in his eight years leading Sentinel to even receive a Division I offer.
Germer started basketball around 4 years old growing up in Laramie, Wyoming, where he was born when his father, Chad Germer, was a coach. They spent six years there, came to Missoula in 2009 and then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, for five years before returning to Missoula.
It was as a middle schooler in Las Vegas when Germer caught the dream of playing in college. That came about as he watched then-high school standout Troy Brown Jr., a Las Vegas native who now plays for the Washington Wizards.
“I wanted to be like him and play college ball,” Germer said. “So basically in middle school I wanted to make that my goal.”
Germer had played football through eighth grade but gave it up entering high school as a 6-4 freshman to focus on his passion of basketball even more intently. He also played on the AAU circuit and got interest from Division I programs Montana State, Montana, Oregon State, Washington State, Washington, Utah State and UC Santa Clara. Montana State was the only one to extend an offer so far, doing so on Oct. 12
Germer wanted to have his commitment in place before going into his senior year, and Jagelski felt his maturity as a person allowed him to make the informed decision he did. Germer liked what he saw as he got to know Sprinkle and assistant coach Dan Russell, who both recruited him, and he saw a good future shaping up in Bozeman with the commitment of Wyoming’s Sam Lecholat, who Germer played AAU basketball with, and Alaska’s Patrick McMahon.
“Montana State is the perfect option, so I just wanted to go there,” Germer said before expanding on why it was ‘perfect’ for him. “Definitely the coaching staff and the players and the program. I like coach Sprinkle’s philosophy of being a bunch of hard workers and playing unselfish basketball, team basketball. I feel like we’ll be really good in that aspect.”
As for his family’s reaction, Germer’s older brother, Nick Germer, a former Montana wide receiver, tweeted his support: “I’ve never said this before but #GoCatsGo. Congrats brother it’s just the beginning.” He also felt his father was supportive of the decision and never pressured him one way or the other.
Germer commented at dinner after making the decision Thursday that he’d soon be wearing Cats gear instead of his Griz gear at future family meals. So would his father, a 1991 All-American center at UM, ever don the Cats blue and gold in support of him?
“I’m not sure about it yet. If he does, it’ll definitely say, ‘Montana State basketball’ and not just ‘Montana State,’" Germer said with a laugh. "He’s extremely excited for me to play Division I basketball and get a free education and didn't really have a problem with it being the Cats. It’s obviously a little bit funny.”
