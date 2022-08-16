BOZEMAN — One of Montana's top football recruits from the Class of 2023 plans to play for Montana State.
Missoula Sentinel's Adam Jones announced his commitment to the Bobcats Tuesday on social media. The three-star recruit is a versatile running back for the two-time defending Class AA state champion Spartans.
"Thank you to God, my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to the position that I’m in today," Jones tweeted. With that being said I’m humbled to announce that I’m 100% committed to Montana State University!"
Thank you to God, my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to the position that I’m in today. With that being said I’m humbled to announce that I’m 100% committed to Montana State University! 😼💙💛 @bvigen @KingJB01 @Coach__House @CoachBobbyDaly @coachdaneoliver pic.twitter.com/310qv8Fq94— Adam Jones (@AJonessy) August 16, 2022
MaxPreps named Jones the top Montana high school football player heading into the 2022 season, while 247Sports ranked him the third-best Montana prospect in his class. Great Falls athlete Reed Harris (a Boston College commit) and Billings West offensive lineman Jacob Anderson (an Oregon State commit) are the two ahead of Jones.
The other college football programs to offer Jones were hometown Montana, Montana Tech and Columbia. Among the schools to offer him for baseball was Utah in the Pac-12. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder also plays hockey.
Jones earned an all-state selection at running back for his 2021 season. In 11 games, Jones rushed for 912 yards and 16 touchdowns on 183 carries (5.0 yards per carry), and he caught 24 passes for 245 yards and three TDs, according to MaxPreps. He also tallied 13 tackles and two pass deflections as a safety.
Jones amassed 229 total yards and five TDs in Sentinel's 42-21 State AA semifinal win over Kalispell Glacier last fall.
Jones is MSU’s sixth known commit from the Class of 2023, joining Bozeman offensive lineman Everett Carr; Spring Valley, California, running back Major Givens; Helena Capital defensive lineman Talon Marsh; Meridian, Idaho; O-lineman Zac Nyland; and Owasso, Oklahoma, quarterback Chance Wilson.
The Cats have one Sentinel player on their current roster: Rylan Ortt, a defensive back who is entering his redshirt sophomore season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.