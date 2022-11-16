BOZEMAN — JJ Dolan will attend Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild, and for the first time in his life, he won’t be rooting for Montana.
Dolan, a senior defensive back at Missoula Sentinel, announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played for the Grizzlies, but his family members were more than fine with him choosing the Bobcats.
“They've been really supportive through it,” Dolan told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. “It was kind of like, ‘I want you to go where you feel wanted, where you think you'd be most happy.’ It was nothing like, ‘You better go to the Griz.’”
I am blessed to announce that I am 100% committed to Montana State University to continue my academic and athletic career. I am so thankful for all of my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have helped me get to where I am today!@MSUBobcats_FB @CoachBobbyDaly @bvigen pic.twitter.com/3IVL9E4nDr— JJ Dolan (@DolanJJ5) November 16, 2022
Dolan felt wanted by MSU’s coaches because they offered him a preferred walk-on spot and contacted him every week. The 6-foot, 175-pounder received no contact from UM until recently, he said, and the Griz didn’t extend an offer beyond a walk-on possibility (non-preferred).
Dolan also got offers from in-state NAIA programs Carroll, Montana Western and Montana Tech. But a chance to play for one of the best Division I Football Championship Subdivision teams was too good to pass up.
“I've been dreaming of playing D-I football since I was a little kid, and I'm just super pumped that I got the opportunity now,” he said. “I just think it's going to be an awesome experience. MSU is on the huge up-rise right now. Hopefully in the next couple of years — this year and so on — we can get a national championship.”
Dolan’s father Nate helped the Griz win the 1995 Division I-AA national title, improving the already pristine Dolan legacy in Missoula. Nate’s father Pat played for UM from 1968-70, and Pat’s father played there from 1936-38.
I am so damn proud of you boy!😃 You always wanted to play D-1 college football, you set your own goals, and you went out and did it! I can’t wait to watch you play at the next level!🏈🏆 So happy for you and I love you more than anything. I will never forget this day❤️ https://t.co/42lmOcBb2A— Nate Dolan (@NateDolan6) November 16, 2022
The Cats reached the FCS title game last season and are ranked No. 3 heading into Saturday’s game against the No. 13 Griz at Bobcat Stadium.
Dolan, an all-state nickelback, will join a team that has another DB who played for Sentinel, starting strong safety Rylan Ortt. Dolan’s teammate and classmate Adam Jones committed to MSU in August.
“I’m pumped” to play with Jones, Dolan said, adding, “He was always nagging me every day. Every week his parents were asking as well. Adam’s always been a great friend of mine since we were little kids.”
Yessir brotha! Couldn’t be more excited to play more ball with the baddest player I know 😼🤘🏾 https://t.co/0dP9jTHKVM— Adam Jones (@AJonessy) November 16, 2022
In his final season as a Spartan, Dolan finished with 53 tackles (51 solo), 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections, according to MaxPreps. On offense, Dolan rushed for 97 yards and four touchdowns and added 144 receiving yards this season, which ended on Friday in a Class AA state semifinal loss at Helena Capital. Sentinel won the previous two State AA titles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.