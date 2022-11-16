Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel

Missoula Sentinel’s JJ Dolan carries the ball against Billings West in their Class AA state quarterfinal game at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Nov. 4.

BOZEMAN — JJ Dolan will attend Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild, and for the first time in his life, he won’t be rooting for Montana.

Dolan, a senior defensive back at Missoula Sentinel, announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played for the Grizzlies, but his family members were more than fine with him choosing the Bobcats.

“They've been really supportive through it,” Dolan told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. “It was kind of like, ‘I want you to go where you feel wanted, where you think you'd be most happy.’ It was nothing like, ‘You better go to the Griz.’”

Dolan felt wanted by MSU’s coaches because they offered him a preferred walk-on spot and contacted him every week. The 6-foot, 175-pounder received no contact from UM until recently, he said, and the Griz didn’t extend an offer beyond a walk-on possibility (non-preferred).

Dolan also got offers from in-state NAIA programs Carroll, Montana Western and Montana Tech. But a chance to play for one of the best Division I Football Championship Subdivision teams was too good to pass up.

“I've been dreaming of playing D-I football since I was a little kid, and I'm just super pumped that I got the opportunity now,” he said. “I just think it's going to be an awesome experience. MSU is on the huge up-rise right now. Hopefully in the next couple of years — this year and so on — we can get a national championship.”

Dolan’s father Nate helped the Griz win the 1995 Division I-AA national title, improving the already pristine Dolan legacy in Missoula. Nate’s father Pat played for UM from 1968-70, and Pat’s father played there from 1936-38.

The Cats reached the FCS title game last season and are ranked No. 3 heading into Saturday’s game against the No. 13 Griz at Bobcat Stadium.

Dolan, an all-state nickelback, will join a team that has another DB who played for Sentinel, starting strong safety Rylan Ortt. Dolan’s teammate and classmate Adam Jones committed to MSU in August.

“I’m pumped” to play with Jones, Dolan said, adding, “He was always nagging me every day. Every week his parents were asking as well. Adam’s always been a great friend of mine since we were little kids.”

In his final season as a Spartan, Dolan finished with 53 tackles (51 solo), 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections, according to MaxPreps. On offense, Dolan rushed for 97 yards and four touchdowns and added 144 receiving yards this season, which ended on Friday in a Class AA state semifinal loss at Helena Capital. Sentinel won the previous two State AA titles.

