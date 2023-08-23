BOZEMAN — Defensive back looked like it could be the Montana State football team’s best position group going into last season, considering it returned four of five starters. Instead, the secondary allowed a bunch of big plays, and several opposing quarterbacks put up big numbers against the Bobcats.

“It’s no secret that’s a position we didn’t perform real well at times last year, and there’s a lot to that,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Wednesday. “We need to play better. We need to put those guys in position to make plays, to ask them to do the things they do well.”

One issue that was clear: lack of availability.

Rylan Ortt, who was in line to replace Tre Webb as the starting strong safety, missed more than half of the season because of a failed drug test and reinstatement issues. Ortt’s backup Rhedi Short and starting free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. both missed time. Preseason first-string cornerback Devin Davis suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in fall camp. Some reserves got hurt too.

Now entering their second year under defensive coordinator/DBs coach Willie Mack Garza, the Cats are much healthier and deeper at DB than this time last season. And while they lost three starters, the replacements appear to be talented enough to turn last year’s disappointment into a success story this season.

“We lost a couple of mainstays in that group, but we felt like our talent level and our overall depth was going to be significant,” Vigen said.

For starters

Ortt and cornerback Simeon Woodard are the lone returning starters in the secondary, and MSU has yet to announce who will start at the other three DB spots in its 4-2-5 defensive scheme.

Ortt, a junior from Missoula Sentinel, finished 2022 with 34 tackles, an interception and two pass deflections in six games. It’s no coincidence that three of MSU’s best pass defensive performances — against Montana, Weber State and William & Mary — happened after Ortt returned.

“I’m super excited to get to work with the guys and get going,” Ortt said Aug. 3, adding, “The big thing for me is getting better in the passing game, the pass coverage game.”

Woodard has played in 27 of 29 games since joining the Cats in 2021. After a breakout true freshman season, he was inconsistent in coverage last year. He was, however, one of MSU’s surest and hardest-hitting tacklers. The San Antonio native recorded 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, an INT and two pass deflections last season.

“He didn’t get off to the start, per se, that he wanted to (in 2022),” MSU cornerbacks coach Bryan Shepherd said last week. “But as the season progressed, you started finally seeing Simeon making plays on the ball like he wanted to all year. That’s only carried on through the offseason, the spring and fall camp. He’s playing with a lot of confidence and making plays on the ball. I’m looking forward to him continuing to progress throughout this season.”

Davis is once again a top candidate to start at the other corner spot. He’s competing with Jon Johnson, Miles Jackson, Takhari Carr and Jackson Harmon.

“This is honestly one of the years where we’ve had the most depth at the corner position,” Woodard said Aug. 4. “A lot of years, we’ve had maybe three healthy guys, four healthy guys. I wouldn’t be surprised if anybody gets on the field and does their thing.”

Dru Polidore, Tyson Pottenger and Blake Stillwell have been battling for reps at free safety. Like Pottenger, Kendric Bailey filled in at safety at points last season and should be in the mix again for playing time.

Caden Dowler and Level Price Jr. have both received first team reps at nickelback during fall camp. Whoever ends up second string has a good chance to rotate in a healthy amount, as do backups at other DB positions.

“By no means is it a deal where we’re only going to be playing five guys,” Vigen said.

Breakout candidates

Every DB but Woodard — and arguably Ortt — qualifies as a breakout candidate.

Davis has waited four years to see the field. MSU canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19, Davis redshirted in 2021 and he used a medical redshirt last season.

Johnson is a junior who transferred from El Camino (California) junior college in the spring.

Stillwell is a sophomore who spent last season at New Mexico Military Institute.

Polidore transferred from Air Force last year and has three seasons of eligibility left.

Dowler, a Billings West graduate, appeared in eight games as a true freshman last season and mainly played special teams.

Price signed with MSU in 2018, back when Jeff Choate was the head coach. He’s appeared in 40 games but only has 45 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections in his career.

“We’ve had guys step up," Ortt said. "A lot of guys have been here for a while, maybe not on the field, but they’ve been doing all the other things, been working and grinding."

Jackson played 11 games in each of the last two seasons. He began his career as a corner, moved to safety and returned to corner this offseason.

Harmon didn’t get into a game in 2021 and only appeared in two games last season. He’s “been slowed with injury while he’s been here,” Vigen said.

Carr redshirted last season after playing three games.

Vigen and others have praised true freshman corner Andrew Powdrell during fall camp as well.

“We have guys that are now bigger, faster, stronger, able to catch the ball,” Shepherd said. “Now, what we lack in that room is (experience). We have one guys that’s played a significant amount of important snaps at the cornerback position. … How are they out there on the grass actually getting playing experience when the bullets are flying?”

Losses

All-Big Sky Conference nickelback Ty Okada completed his sixth year with the Cats last season and is currently in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks.

Like Okada, two-year starting corner James Campbell signed an undrafted free agent deal with Seattle, but he was waived in July.

Bozeman High grad Jake D’Agostino and Billings West grad Max Kimball — both safeties — retired.

Manning, Short and backup cornerback Tyrel Thomas (a former starter) exhausted their eligibility.

Newcomers

Johnson and Stillwell are MSU’s lone transfer additions at DB.