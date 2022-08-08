BOZEMAN — Montana and Montana State occupy the No. 3 and 4 spots in another preseason Football Championship Subdivision poll.
UM is third and MSU is fourth in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released Monday. The rivals sit behind top-ranked defending national champion North Dakota State and No. 2-ranked South Dakota State.
Four other Big Sky programs were ranked in Stats Perform's Top 25: defending conference champion Sacramento State (No. 7), Eastern Washington (No. 13), Weber State (No. 20) and UC Davis (No. 25).
The Grizzlies were also No. 3 and the Bobcats No. 4 in the Athlon Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, while MSU is third and UM is fourth in the Hero Sports FCS Preseason Top 25. Big Sky media and coaches picked the Griz to finish first in the conference. The Cats took second in the media poll and finished third behind UM and Sac State in the coaches poll.
