MISSOULA — From his earliest moments in football, Ken Amato possessed the skill that would lead to a nine-year NFL career.
“In little league, I was probably 10 years old, we were in practice and coach said, ‘We’ve got to find a long snapper,’” Amato recalled. “He tried everybody on the team and just said, ‘Throw the ball between your legs as hard as you can,’ and that’s what I did. I did it good enough, and he said, ‘OK, you’re the long snapper.’”
A quarter-century later, Amato had leveraged that important moment during his childhood and all the hard work and dedication that followed into a long, winding adventure. After a handful of years away from the game he loves he played for the Tennessee Titans from 2003-11 as the team’s long snapper, and after another year off he completed his third season on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2019.
A life of football makes the Montana State alum part of the Class of 2020 for the Montana Football Hall of Fame.
While it was always adventurous, Amato’s football journey was never a straight path. It featured many key junctions. After a strong senior season at Miami’s Braddock High School, his best opportunity to play college football was at Moorpark College near Los Angeles. His reward for two good junior college seasons was a last-minute scholarship to play at MSU. And even as a brilliant long snapper it was nearly five years between his final college game and his professional debut.
And at the heart of it all was a team meeting at Montana State shortly after he arrived in Bozeman.
“When we got him here, (offensive line and long snapper coach Jim) Michalczik stood up in front of the whole team and asked, ‘Who here can long snap?’ So he gets a couple of guys to raise their hands and they’re working with him. But Walter (Glover, an MSU offensive lineman and teammate of Amato’s at Moorpark) told Michalczik, ‘Kenny didn’t raise his hand but he can long snap,” Amato remembered more than two decades later.
When confronted by Michalczik, Amato fessed up.
“I knew I was going to be the long snapper eventually but I didn’t want to say anything yet because I wanted them to see me play linebacker,” he said. “I didn’t want them to think, ‘Oh, let’s just save him so he doesn’t get hurt (playing linebacker) because he’s a really good long snapper.’ I knew in my mind I was going to tell them, but I wasn’t ready to tell them yet.”
One snap was enough to convince Bobcat coaches. “It was like, Holy cow!” said Butch Damberger, an MSU Hall of Fame tight end turned assistant coach for Cliff Hysell and Mike Kramer. “He didn’t want to do it initially, but he became our long snapper. He ended up being a great (snapper) and a really good player. And he’s a great person.”
Amato’s presence in Bozeman was unlikely to begin with. He was essentially a free agent after two fine seasons at Moorpark when his coach, Jim Bittner, called him to his office late in the spring. Damberger was waiting for him.
“I have this linebacker who’s a pretty good player,” Bittner had told Damberger, but the recruiting interest was light because the two films a recruiting service had sent to four-year colleges had featured unimpressive performances.
“We visited,” Damberger said, “and he’s a good-looking kid, a nice kid, polite, and I liked him. I told him, ‘We’re out recruiting so I’m gonna get some film and we’ll look at it, but I’m very interested.’”
After a film session back in Bozeman, Bobcat coaches concurred.
“We watched film and (everyone agreed) he’s a good player,” Damberger said of the group’s instant impression of Amato. “So we called him up and offered him. He hadn’t been up here, but he committed.”
“I was back in Miami when (Damberger) called and offered” a scholarship to play at MSU, Amato said. That phone call saved him from trying “to find somewhere to walk-on and continue to play ball and go to school. That was my plan,” Amato said.
When he arrived in Bozeman before fall camp was to begin to acclimate himself, Damberger “dropped me off at Ty O’Connor’s place when I got there because I showed up a week early so I could run and get used to the elevation,” Amato said. “So I stayed for a week with Ty O’Connor, Alex Silicz and Josh Hausman.”
The lifelong Miami Hurricanes fan had no qualms about playing Division I-AA football.
“I never really looked at football from that perspective,” he said. “I just thought you had to keep getting better and keep trying, so I never really looked at the level (of the school). I just wanted to play football whenever I could, preferably at the highest level I could. I was kind of a work in progress when I got there, and it was great football.”
Amato’s two years in Blue and Gold proved fruitful. He logged 51 tackles, 2.5 for loss, as a junior in 1997. The next season included 41 tackles, five for a loss, with three sacks. He also forced on fumble and recovered another. Montana State’s 1997 and 1998 seasons stand as the high-water mark of Hysell’s eight seasons as Bobcats head coach, with the team finishing 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the league during Amato’s junior campaign and 7-4, 5-3 the next year, giving MSU its only consecutive winning Big Sky seasons between 1979 and 2001.
His defensive mates over those two seasons included some of the school’s best players ever. All-Americas Neal Smith and O’Connor headlined MSU’s 1997-98 defensive squads, with a supporting crew that included All-Big Sky picks Kevin Lundstrom and Shon Flores and future stars Shaun Ross and Nick Morasko, among many others. Amato was elected as a team captain as a senior.
He also benefited from an impressive list of assistant coaches. Offensive coordinator Jim McElwain eventually became a head coach at three different schools, including Florida, while Michalczik has worked at several Pac-12 schools and Tim Drevno has worked in the Pac-2 and Big Ten. Amato found Damberger, whose initial contact eventually led Amato to MSU, particularly impactful.
“Damberger and (head coach Cliff) Hysell were people that had the strongest impact on me,” he said. “Coach Damberger wasn’t my position coach, but he helped me out with everything, he was kind of the guy that was always there, and having somebody like Hysell was always going to be honest and straightforward, not necessarily just about how you play but how you are as a person and as a man.”
Amato worked as an undergraduate assistant in the Bobcat program in 1999 before graduating in May 2000. After working for the opportunity to continue his playing career, it appeared his playing career was finished. He returned to Miami and began a career in juvenile corrections. Again, an innocent conversation altered Amato’s life.
“My buddies and I were sitting there one day and they said, ‘Why don’t you give this football thing one more shot. Let’s go make a tape.’” Amato sent the tape to six teams, and two days later “Scotty O’Brien from the Carolina Panthers (called) as I’m driving home from work and he said, ‘We’d like to bring you out for a workout.’ So I called in sick for work the next day and fly out there, and they ended up signing me.”
That was the late spring of 2002, and over the next several months Amato got himself into playing shape and made a positive impression during training camp. But when injuries struck a different position he was cut. He signed with the Panthers after the season, and spent the spring and summer there. Again he got himself into peak position, again he impressed, and again the misfortune of injuries occurred late in camp. After returning the Miami, the Dolphins’ long snapper was injured during the final preseason game.
“I’m in Miami and I’m trying to get a workout, and they wouldn’t work me out even though it would have only cost them 15 or 20 minutes,” Amato said. “But that ended up being the best thing for me because the very next day Tennessee called me and signed me, and I spent my whole career in Tennessee.”
The key to the entire equation, though, was Tennessee’s philosophy to allow long snappers to play their natural position. “(No other team) would have let me do that. If I would have only been a long snapper I wouldn’t have had the lengthy career I had, and it would have been a lot harder for me because I need to be engaged.”
Rewind to his days at Montana State, and his background as a Bobcat prepared him for the reserve linebacker role he’d play with Tennessee.
“We kind of fluctuated between a (three-man and four-man front), and sometimes we’d stand him up (as an outside linebacker), sometimes we’d play him at defensive end. If you looked at it from an offensive standpoint you’d have to wonder, what is he doing here? Is that a linebacker, is that a defensive end? He gave us the ability to do different things because he was big and physical enough to be a defensive end and ran well enough to be a linebacker,” Damberger said.
That was particularly true his junior year, when preseason questions about the availability of linebacker Will Brent Millard and early-season injuries at defensive end made Amato’s flexibility the most valuable. After seeing time at both Will and Sam linebacker in August, “(Cory Robinson) got hurt a few games in, so they switched it up and had me play that defensive end and worked it into almost a 3-4 package where I’d rush and I’d also drop (into coverage).”
That defensive experience qualified him to play as a reserve linebacker, which, when the opportunity presented itself in Dallas, helped move him from a role as a special teams analyst to work as a defensive assistant coach. His time as an assistant on Jason Garrett’s Cowboys staff ended when Garrett was dismissed in January
Then again, Amato knows that while job opportunities come and go he and his wife, Sandi, also an MSU grad, will continue on their chapter.
“We’re looking for our next adventure, and that’s what I tell the girls,” Amato said. “That’s what it’s been for me.”
