BOZEMAN – Montana State threw everything it could at Montana on Saturday night to ensure this would be no Brawl of the Mild.
The Bobcat faithful packed Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to the tune of 6,570 noisy spectators. As they were finding their seats, there on the court warming up was MSU’s best player, senior guard, Harald Frey, who was questionable with an ankle injury and now was providing an infusion of hopeful energy as the Cats prepared to face the Big Sky Conference’s best team.
Shortly after tipoff, during a break in the action, MSU trotted out a women’s basketball team still walking on air after throttling the Lady Griz by 14 points and clinching a share of the Big Sky Conference regular-season crown earlier Saturday. Next up: the football team marching onto the court and doing an about-face near the Montana bench, the Great Divide Trophy riding atop their burly shoulders to cheers from the crowd.
And then, after leading by double digits for much of the second half, the Griz watched the Cats claw back to within four points with 2:05 remaining on a three-point play by Frey that brought the crowd to its feet and threatened to bring down the roof.
What’s a team to do? When you’re Montana, you act like you've been here before.
“The biggest thing for us is adversity,” coach Travis DeCuire said after the Griz improved to 17-10 overall and 13-3 in the Big Sky with a rugged 59-54 victory. “I thought we did a good job. The seniors, they bent a little bit but didn’t break. That’s the sign of a champion.”
The Cats (14-13, 8-8) had their emotional boost from the crowd and the adrenaline shots from the women’s basketball and football teams. The Griz had seniors Kendal Manuel, the Billings Skyview product, and Sayeed Pridgett; Manuel was fluid all night en route to a game-high 19 points, and Pridgett contributed 15 points and seven rebounds.
Both hit big shots and provided calming guidance.
“They’re a great team, and great teams don’t make mistakes,” said Frey, who finished with 18 points despite lacking his usual bursts of speed and quickness. “They don’t beat themselves. You’ve got to beat them.”
Said MSU coach Danny Sprinkle: “Their seniors made plays.”
Frey could have wondered "what if" – as in, what if he hadn’t hurt his ankle at Portland State and he could’ve been 100 percent for his final Cat-Griz go-round at the Brick?
He was having none of it.
“If you can play, you play, and I played and we got outplayed,” he said. “I think it’s as simple as that.”
Defense is the great equalizer for teams in an inhospitable environment, and the Griz were at their best. They held MSU to 35.4% shooting overall and 15.0% from 3-point range.
“I was proud of our guys fighting back,” Sprinkle said. “It’s not an easy team to fight back against. It’s the best defensive team in the league. I thought they were terrific tonight defensively.”
Not that there weren’t moments. Aside from Frey’s late heroics, which included scoring nine points in 80 seconds in the final 3:25 to make it a four-point game, guard Amin Adamu had a thunderous breakaway dunk with 14:09 to play to bring the Cats within three.
“The crowd got rocking at that point,” Sprinkle said.
Small matter. The Griz responded with a 12-1 run with points from five different players for a 14-point lead.
Likewise, after Frey brought MSU to within four, Derrick Carter-Hollinger’s rebound bucket built the lead to six and another basket by Manuel made it eight with 1:21 to go, all but sealing the deal.
“Just communication getting in huddles, staying together,” Manuel explained. “We knew it would be an awesome environment. We talked about it in practice all week.”
After their final games at The Brick, both Manuel and Pridgett said the Cat-Griz showdowns will always be etched in their memory banks.
“You know, it’s just special because being a Montana kid it’s what you live for,” Manuel said. “It’s what rivalries are all about. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Agreed Pridgett: “It’s a bittersweet situation. Not many places can have an environment like this.”
For Sprinkle, it was every bit reminiscent of his heady playing days as a Bobcat.
“It’s awesome for the fans -- it’s emotional,” he said, adding with a chuckle: “Probably me and Travis were on the refs a little more than usual, and both of us probably thought we got screwed, but I thought it was a fair game.
"It was fun. The crowd was great. That’s why you play Division I basketball and come to Montana State.”
