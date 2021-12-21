MISSOULA — The first set of games between the Montana and Montana state basketball teams have been moved a day, the two schools announced Tuesday afternoon.
The games between the women's and men's basketball teams will be played Sunday, Jan. 9 in Bozeman. The original schedule had the games the Saturday before, but the schools agreed to change to accommodate the Montana State football team's FCS title game against North Dakota State, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, in Frisco, Texas.
The women's teams will play at 1 p.m. followed by the men at 5 p.m.
The women will meet in Missoula at the end of the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., and the men will meet Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m., which will be televised on ESPNU.
