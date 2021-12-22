MISSOULA — Montana is the only team to have three or more players on the Athlon Sports FCS All-America Team, while Montana State has one player selected and the Big Sky Conference has six on the 30-player list, which was released Wednesday.
UM's selections are junior linebacker Pat O'Connell, junior defensive back Justin Ford and freshman punter Brian Buschini, who has since transferred to Nebraska. MSU's selection is senior linebacker Troy Andersen.
Ford, Buschini and Andersen have already been named FCS first-team All-Americans by Hero Sports, the Associated Press, the FCS Athletics Directors Association and Stats Perform.
O'Connell was a first-team selection by Hero Sports and Stats Perform, and a second-team choice by the AP.
Andersen and O'Connell are both top-three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS. Ford finished fourth in voting for that award.
Buschini was named the FCS punter of the year last week before he transferred.
—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com
