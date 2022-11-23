BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday.
UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.
Despite primarily playing tight end, MSU's Derryk Snell received a first-team honor as a fullback (there were no second-team, third-team or honorable mention fullbacks). He was joined by teammates Brody Grebe (defensive end), Callahan O'Reilly (inside linebacker) and Sebastian Valdez (defensive tackle) on the first team.
UM's first teamers were defensive back Justin Ford, D-tackle Alex Gubner, DB Robby Hauck, offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes, outside linebacker Patrick O'Connell and punter Patrick Rohrbach.
Both Chambers and fellow MSU QB Tommy Mellott made the second team — Mellott at QB, Chambers at the all-purpose spot. Cats nickelback Ty Okada was listed as a second-team outside linebacker, and Rush Reimer made the team at OL.
The Grizzlies' Tyler Flink (special teams) and Malik Flowers (kick returner) also made the second team.
On the third team for MSU were wide receiver Willie Patterson, OL JT Reed and kick returner Marqui Johnson.
For the Griz, AJ Forbes (OL) and Junior Bergen (AP) made the third team.
MSU's honorable mentions were ILB Nolan Askelson, kicker Blake Glessner and OL Justus Perkins.
UM's honorable mentions were WR Mitch Roberts, TE Cole Grossman, ILB Levi Janacaro and ILB Marcus Welnel.
Sacramento State led all Big Sky teams with 18 all-conference selections. The Hornets also had the offensive player of the year (Cameron Skattebo), defensive POY (Marte Mapu) and co-coach of the year (Troy Taylor).
