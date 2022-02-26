MISSOULA — The Brawl of the Wild — or Cat-Griz, or Griz-Cat, depending on your preference — is always pivotal, no matter the condition either team enters.
This year’s men’s basketball regular-season series finale features something not seen in some time: the Montana State Bobcats on top of the Big Sky Conference standings and the Montana Grizzlies hanging onto a top-five spot and a first-round bye by a thread.
The Cats enter playing above their preseason predictions in the media and coaches polls after they were picked to finish third in each. They're 21-6 overall and 13-3 in league playing, which puts them in prime position to snag the top overall seed at the Big Sky tournament if things go their way over their final four games, which all come in the final week of the regular season.
To make up for that imbalance in the slate, the Cats had an entire week to rest up before heading to Missoula.
“I'm not satisfied,” Cats head coach Danny Sprinkle told 406mtsports.com after last Saturday’s win over Southern Utah. “I hate to say I'm greedy, but I'm not happy with our team. We need to keep going. We’ve got four games left, and we’ve got to take those one at a time and we need to keep getting better.
“At the end of the day this time of year, yeah, 13 wins is great, but we’ve got to continue to get better because next Sunday, when we go up to Missoula, those 13 wins don't mean anything. And their record doesn't mean anything, either. We’ve got to continue to get better.”
The Griz enter Sunday’s pivotal rivalry game at home at Dahlberg Arena, where they are 13-1 this season, looking to answer questions and get things right at 17-11 overall and 10-7 in Big Sky play. They've lost five of their last seven games but still have shown flashes of a team capable of a deep run in Boise.
Montana will play a more normal weekend series, having just lost to Southern Utah on the road Thursday night.
With all that, there is plenty on the line Sunday.
The Cats haven’t beaten the Griz in Missoula since 2010, which happens to be the last time Montana State swept Montana. The Cats won that game 73-67 and have since dropped 19 of the past 21 against Montana.
Montana State has already broken its single-season wins mark in the school’s Big Sky era and has won its most league games. The Cats could break their single-season conference win percentage record too over the final few games. They entered Saturday’s slate 1 1/2 games up in the standings as they eye their first Big Sky regular-season title in 20 years.
Montana, meanwhile, hopes to snap an uncharacteristic run the past seven games. Since that loss to the Cats in Bozeman, Montana has gone 6-5 and answered the loss with four wins in a row. But as fast as the wins came, so did the losses as the Grizzlies proceeded to lose five of their next seven.
Montana’s defense has been a question mark lately, surprising for a program used to having a consistently strong team on that end. In the past two losses, the Griz have been outscored in the second half of games a total of 102-68. Montana has allowed opponents to score over 70 points in six of the last seven after allowing just seven times the entire season before the stretch.
“You want them upset, you want them angry,” Griz head coach Travis DeCuire said on the KGVO postgame show Thursday. “They’re better when they are angry. We are more aggressive. We get after it with our backs against the wall a little bit. But at the same time, you want to make sure you continue to give your group confidence in their ability to play. … We’ll rebuild it.”
Nationally televised
With the new streaming and media rights deal the Big Sky inked with ESPN this past summer, there came a nice perk: getting a top-flight game on a major network — well, mostly. Unlike the football team, which snagged a battle of top-10 FCS teams on ESPN2 when the Griz played at Eastern Washington, the Montana and Montana State men’s hoops teams get ESPNU.
All of the Big Sky games have been streamed to ESPN+, but Sunday’s game will be on ESPNU nationally, assuming you have the proper package. The game will also be on the radio at KGVO (1290 AM/98.3 FM) in Missoula. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Injuries
Montana senior forward and Bozeman native Mack Anderson has been listed as day-to-day since an injury he suffered against Northern Arizona. His status for Sunday is unclear. Montana State has no reported injuries.
