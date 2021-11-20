MISSOULA — Montana’s defense had been standing tall all game, and it was faced with maybe its biggest challenge when Montana State intercepted a pass in Griz territory trailing 19-3 in the third quarter.
The Griz forced the Cats to line up for a field goal, but MSU pulled out a fake. However, UM linebacker Jace Lewis knocked the ball out of the holder Bryce Leighton’s hands, and cornerback Justin Ford scooped and scored it from 56 yards out with the help of a downfield block from safety Gavin Robertson.
That series was a microcosm of how defense and special teams carried the way for the Griz. It also served as the proverbial dagger as the seventh-ranked Griz snapped a four-game losing streak to the third-ranked Cats with a 29-10 win on Saturday at a record-crowd of 26,856 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The win almost certainly guarantees the Griz (9-2, 6-2) a first-round bye in the playoffs, which start next week. MSU (9-2, 7-1), which should also earn a bye still, will have to wait to see if it earns a share of the Big Sky title with Sacramento State.
Montana’s defense gobbled up nine tackles for loss and four sacks while limiting Montana State to 204 total yards of offense on 66 plays, an average 3.1 yards per play. They forced the Cats to punt nine times in 14 drives, including six three-and-outs, caused a fumble and a turnover on downs, having their streak of consecutive quarters without a touchdown snapped at 13.
Griz junior linebacker Pat O’Connell, a Kalispell Glacier grad, collected a game-high 11 tackles to go with 1.5 tackles for loss as UM totaled eight as a team. Lewis added eight tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries to his forced fumble. Junior linebacker Marcus Welnel, a Helena Capital grad, added six tackles and one sack.
Montana made running back Isaiah Ifanse, holding him to 17 yards on eight carries in the first half after he went off for 171 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. Ifanse got banged up last week but still came into the game ranked third in the FCS in rushing yards per game.
The Griz held quarterback Matt McKay to 12-of-25 passing for 108 yards. His lone touchdown pass, a 20-yard strike to Nate Stewart, came with the outcome well in hand in the final minute of the game.
UM true freshman Junior Bergen got his first action at punt returner and ran back punts for 21, 22 and 31 yards. The Billings Senior grad also had the Grizzlies’ lone offensive score on a 74-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the second play of the game against the Cats, the team he signed with before flipping to UM when coach Jeff Choate left for Texas last year.
As Montana’s offense moved the ball but struggled to get into the end zone, senior kicker Kevin Macias made all five of his field goal attempts, including a career-long 50-yarder. That gave him 14 consecutive makes after he started the year 4 of 8. He was one off the school’s single-game record of six makes, which came by Brody McKnight in 2011 against Western Oregon.
