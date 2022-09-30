BOZEMAN — The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse crowd was ready to turn the volume up another notch. It could taste a two-set lead.
Then the record scratched.
The Montana volleyball team rallied back from a 1-0 set deficit and a large second-set hole to earn a 3-1 win over rival Montana State in front of a record crowd at the Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play, and they extended their Brawl of the Wild road winning streak to three.
“That was the funnest atmosphere I think we’ve ever played in,” said UM sophomore outside hitter Paige Clark. “To come out of it with a win and coming back from that first set, really giving it our all, that’s a huge win for our team.”
At last year’s Brawl in Bozeman, MSU dropped the first two sets, won the next two and lost the fifth in thrilling fashion on Oct. 27. This time, it looked like the Bobcats would go up 2-0, but the Griz clawed back from a 20-14 deficit and won 25-23 after dropping the first set 25-18.
“I’m sure there was concern, but there was still utter confidence,” Clark said. “Every time I went up to swing, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, this is do or die.’ It was, ‘I’m going to get this done for my team. They’re going to get it done.’ We just chipped away at it.”
.@MontanaGrizVB rallies from a 20-14 deficit and beats @MSUBobcatsVB 25-23 in the second set to tie the match up.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) October 1, 2022
The final point was also a rally. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/wQ2jbwV58K
UM never trailed in the third set and won it 25-19 to take a 2-1 lead.
The Cats (6-9, 2-1) pulled to within a point of the Griz late in the fourth set, but they never knotted it up. UM took the set 25-21 to retain the Main Line Trophy.
“I wasn’t proud of our fight,” said Cole Aiaizzi, who has been MSU’s acting head coach since Daniel Jones began a leave of absence earlier this month. “I thought the Griz after the first set became the aggressors, and we let them be the aggressors.”
Clark delivered the game-sealing kill, her match-best 17th on the night. She also tallied eight digs, two blocks and two aces.
FINAL: Montana 3, Montana State 1@MontanaGrizVB wins the final set 25-21 over @MSUBobcatsVB for its second straight win in Bozeman.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) October 1, 2022
Paige Clark delivered the match-winning kill. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/UYW0sehGPO
Missoula Sentinel graduate Sabrina Moreno led UM with 16 digs, and Carly Anderson added a team-best 39 assists along with 11 digs.
“Our back row was so perfect,” Clark said. “We were digging perfectly for Carly to set, and Carly was just setting up pure butter for all of us.”
Bozeman High grad Jordan Radick led the Cats with 15 kills, Helena High grad Audrey Hofer dished out a match-high 40 assists and Kira Thomsen added 16 digs.
The Griz won 3-1 at Shroyer Gym in 2019 and hosted both Cat-Griz matches in the COVID-postponed 2020-21 season. MSU's last Cat-Griz victory at home was a sweep on Oct. 23, 2018, also at the 1,900-seat Shroyer.
MSU broke the Big Sky volleyball attendance record with 6,457 spectators at Friday’s match. The previous mark was 6,378, set by MSU at the Fieldhouse in a 3-2 win over UM on Nov. 15, 2002.
October 1, 2022
The Fieldhouse can seat up to 10,000 people. UM’s home gym, Dahlberg Arena, can fit over 7,000. An announced 1,072 fans attended MSU’s 3-0 win over the Griz on Sept. 21, 2021.
“It’s so awesome the way we played to do it in front of that crowd,” Clark said. “Sometimes those types of crowds are super suffocating, but like I said, we’re so tight knit as a group. It was so fun to do that together.”
MSU couldn't confirm the exact date of the last volleyball match in the Fieldhouse, but it was likely a year or two after that 2002 clash, according to an MSU spokesperson.
The Cat-Griz volleyball match moved to the larger gym this year because both the Cats and the Griz have been successful in recent years, and because “it’s the year of the Bobcat,” Aiazzi said.
“I want to thank Bobcat nation for showing up. They made it a special event,” Aiazzi said, adding, “I hope (MSU’s players) remember that environment -- not necessarily the game, but the environment -- for the rest of their lives.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.