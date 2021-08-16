BOZEMAN — Montana is inside the top 10 and Montana State is just outside of it in the American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches Top 25 preseason poll.

The Grizzlies are No. 9 and the Bobcats No. 11 in the AFCA poll, good for second and third, respectively among Big Sky Conference teams; the AFCA has Weber State No. 6 overall. Eastern Washington is No. 14, and UC Davis is No. 21. 

Sam Houston State, the defending FCS champion, is the top-ranked AFCA team with 18 first-place votes. 

UM is also No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25, while MSU is No. 12. The Bobcats (No. 7) are ahead of the Griz (No. 9) in the Hero Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

Weber State is first, UM is second, Eastern Washington is third and MSU is fourth in both the coaches and media Big Sky preseason polls.

The Griz will play at Washington, ranked 20th in the Associated Press Top 25 FBS preseason poll, on Sept. 4 to open their season, while MSU will face Wyoming on the road the same day.

 

