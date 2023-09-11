BOZEMAN — The Idaho football team entered this season with lots of hype. So far, the Vandals have lived up to it.

On Saturday, Idaho earned the Big Sky Conference’s first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision team this season, and it was a dominant one: 33-6 at Nevada of the Mountain West. It’s the Vandals’ first FBS win since 2017 (their last year in the FBS before dropping down to the Football Championship Subdivision), and it gave them a 2-0 record for the first time since 1998, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

On Saturday in Reno, Idaho compiled 463 total yards of offense and held the Wolfpack (0-2) to 266. Nevada forced one takeaway and turned it over three times.

A week earlier, the Wolfpack put up 360 total yards (236 going into the fourth quarter) in a 66-14 loss at USC, which is now ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press FBS top 25.

“I’m happy for us,” Idaho head coach Jason Eck said after Saturday’s game, via the Daily News. “I thought our guys competed and believed. Our coaching staff put together a great plan, and I thought our defense defended them better than USC did.”

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy, the 2022 Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman of the year) winner, completed 15 of 21 passes for 313 yards and two TDs with no interceptions and 30 rushing yards Saturday. He was 14 of 19 for 164 yards, two TDs, an INT and 40 rushing yards the previous week in a 42-17 win over Lamar.

“I just want to tip my hat to Coach (Caleb) Heim and the strength program,” McCoy said, via the Daily News. “They did a great job with me all offseason, and I feel like I’ve progressed. I feel like I’m faster than I was last year.”

Big Sky preseason offensive MVP Hayden Hatten led Idaho with 85 yards on five catches, and Turon Ivy Jr. added 82 yards on two receptions, including a 75-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage. Anthony Woods, who rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries, delivered two huge blocks on Ivy’s score.

“We have so many guys and so many weapons, it’s not even fair, honestly,” McCoy said.

Other Week 2 Big Sky results, standings

There were almost two Big Sky wins over Mountain West teams last week.

The Eagles lost at Fresno State 34-31 in double overtime Saturday. They trailed 14-3 at halftime and 21-10 late in the fourth quarter. Two straight touchdowns gave EWU a 24-21 lead with 10 minutes left. Fresno State, which employs former Montana State assistant Brian Armstrong as its offensive line coach, tied it up with a 44-yard field goal at the 6:44 mark.

EWU opened overtime with a TD, but the Bulldogs answered with a TD, a field goal to open the second OT and a game-ending interception the following drive.

Four other Big Sky teams played at FBS opponents Saturday. Cal Poly lost to San Jose State 59-3, Idaho State lost to Utah State 78-28, Portland State lost to Wyoming 31-17 and UC Davis lost to Oregon State 55-7.

Two Big Sky teams played on the road against ranked FCS foes. No. 3 Montana State fell to No. 1 South Dakota State 20-16, and then-No. 12 Weber State beat then-No. 17 Northern Iowa 34-17.

Here are all the scores from games involving Big Sky teams:

• San Jose State 59, Cal Poly 3

• Fresno State 34, Eastern Washington 31 (2 OT)

• Idaho 33, Nevada 6

• Montana 43, Utah Tech 13

• South Dakota State 20, Montana State 16

• North Dakota 37, Northern Arizona 22

• Incarnate Word 42, Northern Colorado 7

• Wyoming 31, Portland State 17

• Sacramento State 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 6

• Oregon State 55, UC Davis 7

• Weber State 34, Northern Iowa 17

Big Sky alumni shine in NFL openers

The New Orleans Saints took a 16-9 lead over the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s season opener on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Rashid Shaheed. The score was the difference in New Orleans’ 16-15 win.

Shaheed, a former Weber State star, finished with 89 receiving yards on five catches, including a 41-yard grab on third down with 1:49 left to help seal the win. He added 11 rushing yards on two carries, 110 kick return yards (long of 27) and 6 punt return yards. A lost fumble tarnished an otherwise excellent day for the second-year NFL player.

Sheed hit 'em with the hesi 😮‍💨@RashidShaheed pic.twitter.com/kO7ge77cbc — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023

3rd & 6? We'll take 41 yards to Shaheed



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/9H9hp6wkY3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023

Another former Big Sky wide receiver, New England Patriot and Eastern Washington alum Kendrick Bourne, caught six passes for 64 yards and two TDs in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bourne’s teammate Marte Mapu, a former Sacramento State standout, finished the game with three tackles.

Two ex-Montana State linebackers had good days too. Atlanta’s Troy Andersen tied the team high with 10 tackles and added a half sack, a tackle for loss and a QB hit in the Falcons’ 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Alex Singleton led the Denver Broncos with eight tackles, and he tipped a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that Kareem Jackson intercepted.

Andersen’s teammate and ex-Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss tallied nine tackles against Carolina. Elliss’ brother Christian, a Philadelphia linebacker, had four tackles against the Patriots.

Two former Big Sky players contributed to the Green Bay Packers’ 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears. Ex-Montana wideout Samori Toure caught two passes for 18 yards, and Ex-UC Davis punter Daniel Whelan booted five punts for an average of 49.8 yards (long of 68).

Former Northern Arizona defensive back Khalil Dorsey recorded three tackles in the Detroit Lions’ 21-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Ex-Eastern Washington defensive end Samson Ebukam had two tackles and a tackle for loss in for the Indianapolis Colts’ 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former EWU D-lineman Jonah Williams finished the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-13 win over Seattle with two tackles.

More movement in FCS top 25

Idaho moved up two spots in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, released Monday.

The Vandals are now No. 5, two spots behind Montana State, which remained at No. 3 after nearly beating defending FCS champion South Dakota State on the road. Like last week, MSU was the only Big Sky team that didn't change spots in the poll.

Sacramento State moved up one spot to No. 8, Weber State jumped three spots to No. 9 and Montana rose one to No. 12.

UC Davis fell from No. 15 to No. 16, and Eastern Washington received votes.

Players of the week

Two Weber State Wildcats and an Idaho Vandal were named this week’s Big Sky players of the week, the league announced Monday.

Weber’s Damon Bankston earned the offensive player of the week honors thanks to his 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Northern Iowa.

His teammate Jack Kelly got the defensive award after finishing the game with four tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The special teams recognition went to Idaho’s Ricardo Chavez, who made all four of his field goal attempts (from 26, 29, 34 and 43 yards), made all three of his point-after attempts and boomed two punts that traveled 60 and 70 yards against Nevada. He was named the FCS national special teams player of the week as well.

Other Big Sky player of the week nominees:

Offense: Gevani McCoy (Idaho), Kaiden Bennett (Sacramento State), Dante Chachere (Portland State), Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington), Nick Ostmo (Montana)

Defense: Mathias Bertram (Idaho), Brock Mather (Sacramento State), Isaiah Avery (Portland State), Ben Allen (Eastern Washington), Vincent King (Northern Colorado), Trevin Gradney (Montana)

Special teams: Gianni Smith (Portland State), Brendan Hall (Montana State), Nick Kokich (Eastern Washington), Cal McGough (Sacramento State), Jack Burgess (Weber State), Travis Benham (Montana)