Stats Perform FCS Top 25
Preseason
|Ranking
|Team (first-place votes)
|2022 record
|Poll points
|1.
|South Dakota State (56)
|14-1
|1,400
|2.
|North Dakota State
|12-3
|1,329
|3.
|Montana State
|12-2
|1,294
|4.
|William & Mary
|11-2
|1,172
|5.
|Holy Cross
|12-1
|1,113
|6.
|Furman
|10-3
|1,035
|7.
|Incarnate Word
|12-2
|935
|8.
|Idaho
|7-5
|932
|9.
|Samford
|11-2
|885
|10.
|Sacramento State
|12-1
|881
|11.
|New Hampshire
|9-4
|798
|12.
|Southeast Missouri State
|9-3
|768
|13.
|Weber State
|10-3
|744
|14.
|Montana
|8-5
|711
|15.
|Southeastern Louisiana
|9-4
|710
|16.
|UC Davis
|6-5
|513
|17.
|North Dakota
|7-5
|479
|18.
|Richmond
|9-4
|387
|19.
|North Carolina Central
|10-2
|330
|20.
|Mercer
|7-4
|293
|21.
|Rhode Island
|7-4
|169
|22.
Delaware
|8-5
|166
|23.
|Northern Iowa
|6-5
|155
24.
|Eastern Kentucky
|7-5
|137
People are also reading…
|25.
|Gardner-Webb
|7-6
|129
Others receiving votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Central Arkansas 110, Chattanooga 84, Jackson State 71, Southern Illinois 66, Youngstown State 66, Florida A&M 65, UT Martin 65, Elon 61, Austin Peay 40, Fordham 28, Yale 18, Villanova 8, McNeese State 7, Abilene Christian 6, St. Thomas 6, St. Francis (Pa.) 4