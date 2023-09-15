BOZEMAN — One week after playing South Dakota State for the third time in 21 months, the Montana State football team will face an opponent for the first time.

Stetson is making a nearly 2,400-mile trip from Deland, Florida, to Bozeman for each team’s final nonconference game of the regular season. MSU will pay Stetson $250,000 for Saturday’s game, according to a game contract obtained by 406mtsports.com. The Bobcats (1-1) are 46 ½-point favorites to hand the Hatters (2-0) their first loss of the season.

Like MSU, Stetson plays in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Hatters compete in the Pioneer Football League, which is composed of schools that don’t award athletic scholarships to its football players. Stetson went 4-6 last season.

This is the second time MSU has faced a Florida team, per MSU sports information. Its other Sunshine State foe was the Florida Gators, who beat the Cats 69-0 in 1988.

Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s game, which will kick off at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium:

MSU’s play calling

The three biggest talking points from MSU’s 20-16 loss at SDSU last week were the Bobcats’ overturned game-winning touchdown, their nine false start penalties and their monotonous offense.

The Cats attempted 48 rushes and 15 passes. MSU quarterback Sean Chambers rushed the ball 12 of the 13 times his team got within SDSU’s 20-yard line, and most of those runs were straight-ahead plunges out of an empty set, not the multi-player read options that have spearheaded MSU’s elite rushing offense since Chambers transferred from Wyoming in 2022.

The one time Chambers didn’t carry the ball inside SDSU’s 20, he handed it off to Julius Davis for a 4-yard gain on third down and goal from the 6 early in the fourth quarter. The Cats kicked a game-tying field goal the next snap, four plays after Davis blocked a punt that they recovered at the 1.

Hindsight makes it easy to second-guess a play call by coaches who can’t fully know if the play will work until the ball is snapped. No amount of preparation can guarantee flawless execution from the offense or imperfect execution from the defense.

That doesn’t mean MSU’s repetitive play calling was the best course of action against SDSU, as MSU head coach Brent Vigen spoke to Monday.

“There’s no doubt, I think we can hand the ball off to our running backs more down there (near the goal line). We don’t need to rely on the quarterbacks to score,” Vigen said. “We’ve got the means to be able to put the ball in different places, we just didn’t in that game.”

SDSU sat near the top in every defensive category last season en route to the FCS title. Stetson’s numbers weren’t terrible, but it played against weaker competition than the Jackrabbits. Plays that didn’t work for MSU last week might go for big gains Saturday.

The Cats will be without first-string wide receiver Ty McCullouch (injury) against Stetson, and they might be missing starting quarterback Tommy Mellott (injury) and starting wideout Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (eligibility issue). Stetson’s 3-3-5 defense tied for fifth in interceptions among FCS teams (16) and averaged one INT for every 18.38 pass attempts, the best mark in the Subdivision.

So passing more against Stetson might be counterproductive. On the other hand, this week will be one of the few MSU can afford to work out some of its kinks without sinking its win probability.

“We’ll aim to have more balance moving forward, and this is a great opportunity this next (game) to see where that’s at,” Vigen said.

Marqui Johnson

In a game full of game-changing moments, one that flew under the radar was Johnson’s 59-yard kickoff return early in the fourth quarter. His sprint to SDSU’s 41-yard line came one play after the Jacks took their first lead. Chambers threw an INT two plays later, so Johnson’s return didn’t give the Cats the momentum they hoped it would.

But it might’ve helped MSU in subtle ways.

The Jacks avoided Johnson on their next kickoff, choosing to kick short to Derryk Snell instead. It worked out for them — Snell returned it to MSU’s 25-yard line — but not every short kick will yield good results for teams kicking off to MSU. Snell is a capable returner, and any return past the 25 (where a touchback would be spotted) is a win for MSU. Some teams might kick it out of bounds — accidentally or voluntarily — in an effort to avoid Johnson, thus giving MSU the ball at the 35.

“Marqui Johnson’s an unbelievable returner. He’s probably the best in the country at what he does,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said after the game. “We recruited him here. He actually came out and visited here. Wish he was on our team.”

After starring at running back last season, Johnson moved to receiver (his original position). He’s yet to touch the ball on offense in 2023 and wasn’t even on the two-deep depth chart at receiver until this week. Vigen hasn’t explained why Johnson’s role has been so small.

There might be good reasons for Johnson’s limited usage. But after last week’s inconsistent offensive performance, MSU’s coaches might decide to give the ball more to one of their most explosive players.

Stetson’s punts

Stetson allowed three blocked punts last season, tied for sixth most in the FCS. The Hatters were also near the bottom in net punting (31.85 yards per punt), due in large part to two punt return TDs they allowed.

MSU will be without receiver Taco Dowler (injury), who returned two punts for scores as a true freshman last season. Perhaps a 2023 true freshman wideout can pick up where Dowler left off.

Jacob Trimble was MSU’s main punt returner last week, and though he only finished with 7 yards on two returns, the true freshman from Texas looked sure-handed and decisive. Those traits could lead to a breakout game Saturday.

Stetson didn’t allow a blocked punt in either of its first two games, but MSU will be by far its toughest test yet. The Cats showed last week that they can get to the punter. If they do it again, Stetson will struggle to stay within reach.

MSU’s secondary

Stetson threw for the ninth-most passing yards per game in the FCS last season (295.9), and they’ve been pass happy again so far this season, averaging 247 yards on 32.5 throws per game.

Pass defense was arguably MSU’s weakest link last season, and while it’s looked much better through two games this year, it has still shown vulnerabilities. For instance, SDSU completed a 35-yard pass and a 40-yarder on consecutive plays with less than two minutes left for the game-winning TD last week.

MSU first-string cornerback Miles Jackson missed the SDSU game with an injury, but Vigen said the Cats are “hopeful to get him back against Stetson.” More key players like Jackson on the field means a higher likelihood that the Cats will build a big lead, which would help keep those players fresh for the tougher games ahead.

MSU’s energy

MSU’s first loss under Vigen was at Wyoming to open the 2021 season. The second happened at rival Montana to end that regular season, and the third was in the 2021 FCS title game against North Dakota State. The Cats’ only regular-season loss last year was to FBS Oregon State, and they didn’t lose again until the FCS semifinals at SDSU.

None of those losses were followed by a “lookahead” game, aka a game that doesn’t look as tough/compelling as the next one. MSU faced two Pioneer Football League teams after the Wyoming loss and didn’t face a ranked FCS team until the next month. Right after the Cat-Griz loss were the playoffs. The Cats traveled to Eastern Washington, which started the season ranked, one week after falling to Oregon State.

MSU will open Big Sky Conference play at No. 9 Weber State next week. Considering how big that game will be and how emotionally draining the SDSU game felt, it would be easy to understand if the Cats don’t have full enthusiasm against Stetson.

The Cats haven’t suffered an upset during Vigen’s tenure, and they’ve said all week that they’re taking Stetson seriously. Even if they aren’t, they don’t have to be perfect to roll over Stetson.

But any sign that MSU’s players look unfocused or unexcited Saturday would raise some concern in their coaches. Inconsistent mental and physical energy could ruin their championship hopes.