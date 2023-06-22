BOZEMAN — About five minutes into his Montana Football Hall of Fame induction speech, Dane Fletcher took an unexpected turn.

“Tonight, I’m going to talk about my dark times,” Fletcher told the Billings Hotel and Convention Center crowd on June 25, 2022.

“Everybody kind of went, ‘What?’” said Montana Football HOF chairman Rick Halmes. “It really got their attention.”

Fletcher recounted some of his mental health “demons,” as he phrased it, growing up in Bozeman. The former Montana State linebacker inspired Robert Doore, who gave his acceptance speech later in the ceremony.

“I want to thank Dane Fletcher for giving me the strength for what I’m about to say,” Doore said toward the end of his speech. “I’ve never spoken about this publicly before.”

Like Fletcher, Doore uttered the word “demons,” which “come in the form of drugs and alcohol” for Native Americans, Doore added. The Browning native was coming up on five years since he “beat that addiction demon,” he told the crowd, which responded with applause.

“(Doore and Fletcher) really impressed the crowd,” Halmes said. “They had lines of people go up afterwards and talk to them, thanking them for talking about a difficult issue.”

Doore’s and Fletcher’s speeches contributed to formation of the Montana Football HOF’s Speak Up Symposium on Mental Health, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Six people will speak at the symposium: Fletcher, mental performance consultant Danny Desin, former Montana Grizzly and NFL player Tuff Harris, former UM women’s basketball player Malia Kipp, ex-UM athletic director Jim O'Day, and I Love This Life Foundation founder Lucas Swensson.

“If I can save one kid (who’s) going through a tough time, it’s worth my time and energy,” Fletcher told 406mtsports.com earlier this month.

Fletcher attended Bozeman High, starred at MSU in the 2000s and spent six seasons in the NFL. Injuries derailed his pro career, and he knows many NFL players who’ve dealt with mental health issues.

But the NFL was not the epicenter of Fletcher’s mental struggles. They mainly showed up in high school.

“I played like there wasn't a tomorrow,” Fletcher said. “I just remember going through the thought concept, like, ‘This is OK if I died out here on the field today. I guess I didn't see light at the end of the tunnel with the future besides sports, and so I kind of played like it was my last day, every day.”

Fletcher’s loving family and friends gave him a “poster child situation” growing up, he said. If he experienced any specific events that triggered his dark thoughts, he didn’t mention them.

Fletcher believes he drove himself too hard to leave an athletic legacy, and he eventually burned out. He doesn’t know where he got those feelings from or why they went beyond normal competitiveness. Mental struggles often come without a clear root cause.

“The older I get, I'm like, ‘What legacy are you really leaving? Eventually you're going to die, and then your kids are going to die, and then their kids are going to die,’” he said. “People don't remember a legacy that (someone) left, unless you're Alexander the Great or something. … I just needed to grow up and realize that.”

Fletcher was good at hiding his mental health troubles from his family members and friends, he said. He was able to work through them himself, but internalizing is not the method he recommends.

“There are a lot of resources out there,” Fletcher said. “Might as well use them and help yourself or help somebody you know out.”

As the director of guest experience (and briefly the director of business operations) for the then-Washington Redskins, Doore was the highest ranking Native American in the NFL since Jim Thorpe in the 1920s, according to the Montana Football HOF. Yet life was often difficult.

Doore dealt with the addiction demon and an identity crisis, often code switching to fit into an NFL corporate culture that was overwhelmingly white and didn’t include another Native American. People called him “Uncle Tomahawk” and “apple Indian” (red on the outside, white on the inside), he said.

“A lot of folks know my glory, but they don't know my story,” Doore said earlier this month.

Doore, who’s currently the President and CEO of Chief Mountain Sports and Consulting in Denver, sparked the Speak Up Symposium by telling part of that story at last year’s induction banquet. Later that summer, Halmes received calls and emails asking the Montana Football HOF to use its platform to address young athletes' mental health. The more research he did and programs he attended, the more Halmes understood how pervasive the issue is.

“As soon as you start getting into these performance sports, especially anymore with travel teams and everything, there's a lot of pressure at an early age,” Halmes said. “Then you get into college, you're on scholarship and all of a sudden it's just a tightrope. You're expected to excel in academics and your personal life.”

While Doore and Fletcher overcame their struggles, they wish they didn’t spend their youth with the “cowboys don’t cry” mindset, as Doore called it. In hindsight, they wouldn’t have waited until last year’s ceremony to open up about their demons.

Doore implores any young person battling mental health issues to reach out to somebody, whether it’s a loved one, a stranger or the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

"Don’t quit," Doore said, adding. “We all face some sort of demon. Good people face tough situations. ... How you deal with them (reveals) that character, and sometimes you can't do it alone. That's really why I think the Speak Up symposium helps us.”