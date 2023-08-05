BILLINGS — My adoration of college football began on the prairies of home for me in central Illinois, but more specifically when my father — a West Virginia transplant and die-hard Mountaineers fan — was shrieking at the television with me one night in October 2005.

I was 7 years old at that point (I know, right?) when I watched what's currently known in Mountaineers lore as the "Miracle in Morgantown" — an amazing 46-44, triple-overtime WVU comeback win over Louisville in which future All-American tailback Steve Slaton ran for six touchdowns in the second half and overtimes. As a freshman.

I was awestruck, and to this day, I consider that game one of the defining and most influential early moments of my sports fandom.

That game was a mammoth Top 25 clash for first place in the Big East Conference, which the Mountaineers ended up winning that season. The Louisville-WVU games weren't as storied as other rivalries my father's favorite team had, but it was a league game against someone close by in the rough-and-rowdy mid-2000s Big East, which always demanded your attention.

But when the Big East's football contingent collapsed in 2013 — partially due to the fact that WVU left the year before for the Big 12 — those types of series with their built-in histories and regionality suddenly went poof. I didn't have much of an interest at the time for idea of WVU-TCU, WVU-Kansas or the like, and I don't think Dad did, either.

His fandom morphed into more of a passing interest over time. Sure, games against rival Maryland (which continued for a few years after WVU's move) piqued his interest, as did the long-awaited return of the "Backyard Brawl" against hated adversary Pitt last year. But you couldn't get us excited about a mid-October game in Lubbock, Texas, for anything.

Over a decade on since the Mountaineers' move, those feelings of dislike and derision are returning.

The story of the past couple of weeks in sports has unquestionably been the colossal fall of the Pac-12 Conference, a once-mighty Power 5 league with more team national titles combined than any other conference in history; it's now been ground into dust by the exodus of eight teams, leaving four remaining as of this writing.

The future of the Apple Cup — Washington and Washington State's rivalry, which dates back to 1900 — is in question. Stanford, a proud institution that's elite on a national scale in just about everything on and off the field, might be forced to fill its schedule with random Mountain West opponents. And Oregon is going to play conference games with real implications for real trophies against ... Rutgers?

This isn't the college football I knew. It doesn't resemble what I fell in love with.

Tradition and history at the highest levels of college athletics has been torn to shreds by some combination of major incompetence, extreme greed and utmost disrespect for the everyday fan. But as I approach a year of living in Montana since moving to Billings to work for The Gazette and 406 Sports, I've found solace in knowing that something better is in my backyard.

So as the fabrics of what makes college football great are being ripped apart at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, consider this my official thank you to the many clubs of the Football Championship Series that are staying true to those roots.

I appreciate the act of taking risks in nonconference play; the Big Sky-Missouri Valley Football Conference crossover is a joy that doesn't shy away from an awesome matchup (see Montana State at South Dakota State on Sept. 9) with massive implications if one is available.

I appreciate being way, way ahead of the curve on the playoff system, theoretically giving everyone who earns a bid a chance vs. the current four-team FBS system (or worse, the old BCS system) that still feels a bit, sometimes a lot, slanted to the elites of the elites.

But what I appreciate most of all? Regionality is king, and rivalries feel true and stay true.

I'm a University of Missouri alum, as well, who has seen his school try to create a PR campaign since bolting the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference where, actually, southern neighbor Arkansas is a rival now. When you lose the "Border War" against Kansas, which was played in football across three centuries from 1891-2011, because of realignment, that type of hatred and history doesn't arrive elsewhere overnight.

But the Dakota Marker? The Game (between Harvard and Yale)? And of course — the Brawl of the Wild, Cat-Griz or whatever you want to call it? They all, for now, seem safely entrenched within the foundation of FCS, because this level of college of football, a year into my time of following it from afar, feels as if it's got a good sense of what fans of the sport want.

Amid Realignmentageddon elsewhere, I'm happy to be a part of a place where the appreciation of the little things resonates.

I may — gasp — be starting to prefer it.