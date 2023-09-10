BROOKINGS, S.D. — Before the overturned game-winning touchdown, the actual game-winning touchdown, the blocked punt and six false starts, there were two pivotal holding penalties.

The No. 3-ranked Montana State football team was clinging to a 10-7 lead over No. 1 South Dakota State late in the third quarter. MSU disrupted SDSU’s second straight promising drive with a sack around midfield. The Jackrabbits were also called for holding on the play, and MSU head coach Brent Vigen accepted the penalty. That set up a first down and 20 rather than a second and 15, which would’ve been the down and distance if Vigen declined the infraction.

Two plays later, on second and 16, MSU safety Rylan Ortt tipped (and nearly intercepted) a pass that fell incomplete. A flag flew on the other side of the field. Holding on MSU cornerback Jon Johnson.

Instead of facing third and long at MSU’s 49-yard line, SDSU gained 10 yards and an automatic first down because of Johnson’s penalty. Six plays later, the Jacks scored a touchdown to take their first lead of a game, 13-10. They won 20-16.

The Bobcats (1-1) were a replay review away from winning Saturday’s game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. But focusing on one play oversimplifies a complicated story. So many moments made massive impacts on the outcome. All MSU can do is wonder what could have been and try to prevent future games from hinging on a camera angle.

“We can’t change the outcome. It’s over. We’ve got to move on,” said MSU head coach Brent Vigen. “Whatever lessons we learned today, we’ll chalk them up and we’ll find a way to correct the things that didn’t go our way and keep competing.”

The first momentous play of Saturday’s game was a Mark Gronowski fumble forced by Danny Uluilakepa and recovered by fellow MSU linebacker Nolan Askelson. The play went to review and looked like it had a chance to be overturned because Askelson got his hands on it right as he went out of bounds. Ultimately, officials determined there wasn’t clear evidence that Askelson went out of bounds before gaining control, so the call stood. MSU opened the scoring on a 2-yard TD run from Sean Chambers the following drive.

On SDSU’s second drive, Ortt ran untouched up the middle on a blitz and sacked Gronowski on third down to force the Jacks to punt.

One drive later, fullback Derryk Snell committed the first of nine MSU false start penalties, and the Cats committed two more. Perhaps they would’ve found the end zone and gone up 14-0 without those penalties, rather than settling for a field goal and a 10-0 lead.

Another false start in the early fourth quarter preceded a Chambers interception. The Cats committed three more false starts on MSU’s second-to-last drive. The final false start, called on tight end Treyton Pickering, happened on fourth and 1 from SDSU’s 2-yard line. It prevented MSU from keeping its offense on the field and resulted in another field goal, this one breaking a 13-13 tie.

Perhaps the most costly false start happened a drive earlier.

MSU running back Julius Davis blocked a punt that Tayvian Williams recovered at SDSU’s 1. The Jacks held strong on the first two plays, but the Cats still had a good chance to find the end zone on third down. Right tackle Marcus Wehr moved too early, MSU moved back five yards, Davis was stopped short of the goal line and MSU kicked a field goal to make it 13-13.

Vigen said a mix of noise from the 19,332 fans in attendance and lack of discipline contributed to the false starts.

“It was a great college football environment here tonight. It was loud, and anytime you get in those situations, you need to focus that much more,” Vigen said. “Way too many penalties to gain the edge that we needed to.”

Penalties weren’t the only reasons MSU didn’t score potential points. The Cats attempted 15 passes in the game and only six before the fourth quarter. They didn’t attempt a single pass in the red zone, and they rarely called any play that didn’t result in a Chambers run when they got close to the goal line.

Maybe pass plays or different run calls would’ve resulted in a TD or two. Maybe the results would’ve been the same or worse.

The play calling might’ve been less conservative if MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott didn’t get hurt late in the third quarter. Mellott came up limping, favoring his right leg, after an SDSU player hit him on a read option with Chambers. It was one of many hard hits Mellott took before exiting the game. Vigen didn’t specify how much more time, if any, the junior from Butte will miss.

Hunter Dustman missed the extra point following the TD that put the Jacks up 13-10. One play later, Marqui Johnson returned a kick 59 yards that would’ve gone the distance if not for good positioning and hustle from SDSU’s Steven Arrell. Chambers threw his interception two plays later, and Davis’ punt block happened four plays after that.

If Dustman made that PAT, maybe the Cats would’ve tried to score a TD rather than kick a field goal two drives later because they would’ve been down four points instead of three.

For 58 minutes Saturday, MSU had one of its best defensive performances in Vigen’s three years as head coach. The Cats buckled right after they took the 16-13 lead, allowing a 40-yard pass and a 35-yard TD pass on consecutive plays. All it took was a bit of poor coverage and a few missed tackles.

“We score a touchdown down there instead of a field goal and they’re after seven (points) versus of three, I think their mindset and what they’re having to chase is a little bit different,” Vigen said. “They held us to three, it’s a momentum swing for them, they come out and hit a big pass and then they score the next play.

“Kind of an incredible turn of events there.”

Saturday’s game will mainly be remembered for the overturned 24-yard TD pass from MSU’s Sean Chambers to Clevan Thomas Jr. with one second remaining. Unlike all of the other moments, this one had a clear effect on the outcome — the Bobcats would’ve won if the call stood, or they’d lose if it was overturned (barring a last-second).

Yet even that play will be forever shrouded in uncertainty. Like the Askelson fumble recovery, Thomas appeared to gain control of the ball right as he stepped out of bounds. Replay made the TD look very questionable, but some camera angles made it look like a catch.

Officials found enough evidence to overturn the TD. Neither Vigen nor Chambers were sure if the review got it right or not (or at least declined to opine on the decision).

I’ve seen that screenshot many times already haha. Looks so dang close there. Here are a couple of video replays for Twitter to debate https://t.co/iZ7suTRmYH pic.twitter.com/Z0oLbhb17j — Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) September 10, 2023

“I would rather not trust in the review because we’ve been on the other side of that,” said SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers. “We just need to execute when we’re tired down the stretch there, and in those critical moments we’ve got to come up in the biggest of ways. I would rather have been able to knock the ball down and been in the right position than let it go to the booth.”

The Cats were called for an unsportsmanlike penalty on the play that pushed them back into Hail Mary territory, and Chambers lofted a heave that fell incomplete to end the game.

“We preached all week that this would be a 60-minute game,” Rogers said. “It took all 60.”

Coaches preach process over results because results aren’t truly knowable before they happen. The Cats will likely focus more on the 12 penalties, stalled red zone trips and other mistakes than the overturned catch. Without those errors, there’s a good chance MSU would be 2-0 right now.

That doesn’t make it easy to accept that they’d be 2-0 if Thomas’ catch stood. They might also wonder what would’ve happened if Davis’ blocked punt rolled one yard further. Maybe one false start or one holding call was the difference between a win or a loss.