BOZEMAN — Occasionally, a college game seems like it was scheduled by someone who can see the future and loves good storylines.

For instance, Montana State and Wyoming agreed to begin the 2021 season against each other almost two years before MSU hired Brent Vigen to be its head coach. That 2021 opener was Vigen’s first with the Bobcats after spending the previous seven seasons as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator.

Around that time, one of MSU’s Big Sky Conference mates, Sacramento State, scheduled a future game against a different Football Bowl Subdivision team. Unless Sac State has a time traveler, no one with the Hornets could have foreseen that their 2023 game at Stanford would be against their former head coach.

The Hornets played at Stanford last week in their third game since Troy Taylor left Sac State for Stanford. To make the story even more compelling, Sac State upset Taylor and the Cardinal 30-23.

“I think a lot of people wondered how we’d do when we lost Troy to Stanford, if the sky was falling,” said Sac State athletic director Mark Orr, via the Sacramento Bee. “We’re fine. This reaffirms what we already knew.”

The Cardinal took a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter but trailed 17-14 at halftime Saturday. Each team kicked a field goal in the third quarter, and Stanford went up 23-20 with 8 minutes, 53 minutes remaining.

Sac State tied it up at the 4:13 mark. With 1:32 left, Kaiden Bennett completed a game-winning 49-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Fulcher.

“We know it’s hard to win football games. We earn everything,” said Sac State head coach Andy Thompson, via the Bee. “We want people to know that Sac State is the place to be in Northern California.”

Bennett completed 21 of 33 passes for 279 yards, one TD and two interceptions. The Nevada transfer also rushed for a game-high 100 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Sac State now has three wins over current Pac-12 teams, according to the Sacramento Bee, and beat Stanford for the first time in two tries.

“They did a great job,” Taylor said in his postgame press conference. “They were ready to play and they did some nice things schematically, and obviously the guys are really competitive.”

Bennett replaced a duo of standout quarterbacks, Jake Dunniway and Asher O’Hara. The Hornets also lost 2022 Big Sky offensive player of the year Cameron Skattebo (now at Arizona State) and defensive player of the year Marte Mapu (now in the NFL).

Stanford hired Taylor away from Sac State in December. Thompson, a former Montana Grizzly, replaced Taylor after four years as Sac State’s defensive coordinator. The Hornets shared the Big Sky title in 2019 and last year, and they won it outright in 2021.

Taylor congratulated Thompson after Saturday’s game.

“Very familiar faces. Good coaches, obviously, and very good players,” Taylor said. “Once the game starts, though, you’re just competing.”

Stanford fell to 1-2, while Sac State is 3-0 entering this week’s top-10 matchup at Idaho, which followed up a win at FBS Nevada with a loss at Stanford’s Pac-12 rival Cal.

Other Week 3 results, standings

Idaho might’ve earned the Big Sky’s second win over a Pac-12 team last week if not for a former Big Sky player.

Former Montana State star running back Isaiah Ifanse rushed for a game-high 137 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Cal’s 31-17 win over the Vandals on Saturday in Berkeley, California. Ifanse also caught three passes for 15 yards.

Paving the way for Ifanse and Cal’s other rushers was another ex-Bobcat, starting right tackle TJ Session. The Golden Bears finished with 256 rushing yards in a game they trailed 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

Northern Colorado and Weber State also lost to Pac-12 teams. Washington State handled UNC 64-21, and Utah beat Weber 31-7 Saturday.

Portland State set the Big Sky single game scoring record in its 91-0 win over NAIA North American. The Vikings, who got to 91 in the third quarter, now have a plus-3 point differential despite losing to Oregon 81-7 in Week 1 and Wyoming 31-17 a week later.

Here are all of the Week 3 scores from games involving Big Sky teams:

• Cal Poly 41, Lincoln 20

• Eastern Washington 40, Southeastern Louisiana 29

• Cal 31, Idaho 17

• Northern Iowa 41, Idaho State 17

• Montana 17, Ferris State 10

• Montana State 57, Stetson 20

• Utah Tech 50, Northern Arizona 36

• Washington State 64, Northern Colorado 21

• Portland State 91, North American 0

• Sacramento State 30, Stanford 23

• UC Davis 23, Southern Utah 21

• Utah 31, Weber State 7

Here are the Big Sky standings entering conference play:

T-1. Montana (3-0, 0-0)

T-1. Sacramento State (3-0, 0-0)

T-3. Cal Poly (2-1, 0-0)

T-3. Idaho (2-1, 0-0)

T-3. Montana State (2-1, 0-0)

T-3. UC Davis (2-1, 0-0)

T-3. Weber State (2-1, 0-0)

T-8. Eastern Washington (1-2, 0-0)

T-8. Portland State (1-2, 0-0)

T-10. Idaho State (0-3, 0-0)

T-10. Northern Arizona (0-3, 0-0)

T-10. Northern Colorado (0-3, 0-0)

Former Bobcat carted off

Former MSU wide receiver Jaden Smith is recovering from a scary injury he suffered Saturday.

Smith, now a senior at Tarleton State, got hurt on a hit in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game at Texas Tech. He was carted off on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. The 6-foot-6 Texas native raised both thumbs as he left the field and had full neurological function when he left the stadium, according to Tarleton State.

Smith was discharged from the hospital overnight, the school announced Sunday morning. It’s not clear how much time he will miss.

GOD IS GOOD ! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/wCmVdJnLFD — Jaden Smith (@jaden_a_smith) September 18, 2023

Smith transferred to Tarleton State in 2022 after three years with the Bobcats. He earned all-conference second team honors last year after catching 48 passes for 822 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s put up 123 yards and a TD on seven catches so far this season, including a one-handed grab shortly before his injury Saturday.

Jaden Smith only needs one hand ‼️



You heard Ryan Leaf at the end, that’s a #SCTop10 Play! pic.twitter.com/cMT7NAaYpX — Tarleton Football (@TarletonFB) September 17, 2023

Significant movement in top 25

Stats Perform voters rewarded Sacramento State for its big win, moving the Hornets up four spots to No. 4 in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

Sac State is one spot behind Montana State, which remained at No. 3 for the fourth straight week. The Bobcats will play Saturday at Weber State, which dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the poll.

Idaho dropped two spots to No. 7, Montana fell one spot to No. 13 and UC Davis rose one spot to No. 15.

Eastern Washington received votes for the second straight week and is 28th in poll points, one spot behind the team it beat, last week’s No. 19-ranked team Southeastern Louisiana.

Players of the week

Sacramento State earned the Big Sky’s offensive, defensive and special teams players of the week honors, the league announced Monday.

Kaiden Bennett was named OPOW thanks to his nearly 400 total yards accounted for in the win at Stanford.

The defensive award went to Jett Stanley, who finished with three sacks and five tackles against the Cardinal.

Zach Schreiner was perfect on field goals and point-after attempts on “The Farm.” His field goals were from 22, 24 and 44 yards.

Other Big Sky player of the week nominees:

Offense: Kekoa Visperas (Eastern Washington), Quincy Craig (Portland State), Sam Huard (Cal Poly), Eli Gillman (Montana), Lan Larison (UC Davis)

Defense: Braxton Hill (Montana), Jaren Banks (Eastern Washington), David Meyer (Cal Poly), Winston Reid (Weber State)

Special teams: Gianni Smith (Portland State), Junior Bergen (Montana), Hunter Ridley (UC Davis)